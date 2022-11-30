FRISCO — It was only fitting that Tuesday's non-district clash between the Plano East and Frisco Memorial girls basketball teams came down to a defensive stop.
The two area powerhouses combined to score just a single point inside the game's final six minutes, trading hustle plays while the count remained fixed at a one-score margin. That lone point came on a free throw from senior Angelicia Alexander to trim Memorial's deficit to 33-32 with 52 seconds remaining.
And although the Lady Warriors gave themselves several more chances to convert a go-ahead basket, including in the game's closing moments with just under seven seconds to go in the fourth quarter, East held Memorial without a shot attempt before the final buzzer to seal a 33-32 win for the visiting Lady Panthers.
"Defensively, it's kind of what we've had to do all year," said Derrick Richardson, East head coach. "It's such a departure from the group we had last year as far as what our strengths are, so we've had to go with a lot of zone defenses. Honestly, the words I use are to 'slop it up.' We want to slop it up as much as we can because we're not going to outscore people in a shootout."
Tuesday's contest fell right within that comfort zone — outside of a 14-11 advantage for Memorial in the second quarter, both teams mustered single-digit scoring outputs in each of the other three quarters. Defense was a constant, with Memorial picking up the Lady Panthers full court early on and East making the Lady Warriors work opposite aggressive zone scheme.
"I thought we tried really hard. We had some mental mistakes against the zone," said Rochelle Vaughn, Memorial head coach. "Just their defense, in general, really bothered us a lot and their inside presence wasn't something we had seen yet. They're competing hard, but we just had some not-so-smart plays tonight."
It resulted in a back-and-forth clash of styles, with the Lady Panthers honing in on the paint and Memorial operating from the perimeter to try and bust East's zone with outside shooting. East converted all 13 of its made field goals from 2-point range, including several second-chance baskets from offensive rebounds, while seven of the Lady Warriors' 11 makes from the field were from beyond the arc.
Alexander was the catalyst with five triples on her way to a 16-point night, including a pair of 3s early in the fourth quarter to square the count at 31-31 with 6:08 to play.
"Angel has been here all four years and we want her to be more than just a shooter," Vaughn said. "I think you saw a bit more of that today with the ball in her hands a bit more. She was trying to take a few charges and really doing some things to step out of her comfort zone, which was great to see."
East managed to retake the lead 30 seconds later after senior Destiny Jones found senior Idara Udo cutting to the basket for a layup to reclaim a 33-31 edge with 5:40 to play in what wound up being the final made field goal of the night.
Udo, who has started games on varsity since her freshman year, led all scorers with 18 points and chipped in 11 rebounds and four steals, including a couple turnovers forced in the fourth quarter to help nurse the Lady Panthers' one-possession lead.
"She's had to be our defensive leader, our offensive leader, and our leader off the court," Richardson said. "She had a lot of good examples as role models over the past few years, and we've talked all year what it's going to look like. It's a work in progress and she'll get frustrated every once in a while, but as we try and keep an upward trajectory, she's really stepped up big for us."
Every stop proved valuable, even as Memorial's threat mounted. Such was the case with 52 seconds remaining in the game as Alexander sank a free throw after being fouled on a 3-point try to pull the Lady Warriors within one point at 33-32. Memorial was then afforded two chances at a go-ahead basket inside the final 15 seconds after an East turnover while setting up an inbounds play.
But the Lady Panthers didn't allow a shot attempt on either possession. Udo deflected an entry pass out of bounds with seven seconds to go, and as the Lady Warriors inbounded the ball into the backcourt for junior JJ Echols, Jones and senior Rachel Wang kept Memorial from generating a shot until after the buzzer sounded to preserve the win.
"We're stressing an upward trajectory. I'm pleased with where we are," Richardson said. "There's still a lot of work to do, but as long as we continue to fight and play defense, we'll have a chance in most games."
It's an area where East has been among the Metroplex's best in recent years, including last season in holding opponents to just over 35 points per game. But this year has brought upon a brand-new set of challenges with the Lady Panthers graduating one of the most decorated senior classes in program history — a group that contributed to back-to-back district championships and a run to the regional finals in 2021.
Udo and Wang are returning starters from that squad, with East elevating players like sophomore Sema Udo (seven points, five rebounds) and junior Doniya Hall (two points, three steals) into larger roles and welcoming the generalship of Jones, who won a TAPPS state title last season with John Paul II.
It's a similar plight for Memorial, whose rapid ascent culminated in a Class 5A state runner-up finish last season in just the program's fourth varsity campaign. But plenty has changed since the Lady Warriors' hard-fought 45-40 double-overtime loss to Cedar Park in the 5A title game.
In addition to key losses to graduation, including Star Local Media all-area MVP Jasmyn Lott, Vaughn said Memorial lost four varsity players to newly opened Frisco Panther Creek, which pulled students from the Memorial and Lone Star attendance zones. That includes former district defensive player of the year Falyn Lott and all-district second-teamer Brynn Lusby.
"We're coming off that state run, but it was with a group we had for a couple years," Vaugh said. "We had to build that and that group had to learn how to win. This group is new mixed with a bit of old but still figuring out how to win. There are ups and downs and trying to develop that consistency in all areas, from practices to how we work and think and how smart we have to play."
Alexander is the lone returning starter from the 5A state final, while seniors Carmen Box and Wynter Jones bring additional playoff experience. The Lady Warriors are also breaking in a pair of freshmen as early-season starters, with Sydney Murphy chipping in nine points on Tuesday and Pressley Powell offering a defensive presence to try and counter the Lady Panthers' size.
"It's a journey. We're young in a lot of spots and not just with the freshmen. We have a lot of new kids in our program who are playing a lot of minutes. It's just different," Vaughn said. "We have seven seniors on our roster but only two really have actual playoff experience in Carmen and Angel. It's a lot of growing pains and learning how this group can be successful."
