Since November, the Plano East hockey team has been on a roll. On Sunday, the Panthers carried that momentum all the way to the first state championship in program history.
East strung together a perfect 4-0 run from the Children's Health StarCenter in Mansfield, one of two venues for the Texas Amateur Hockey Association State High School Championships, to win the Division 2A championship following a 6-3 victory over Birdville.
"It's that moment where you get to see the hard work the kids and everyone else put in on a weekly basis," said Thomas Joyce, East head coach. "We said last season was going to be a building year and it would be tough. We may not win a ton, but we'll get better.
"As hard as that is, they bought in and the emotions really came out yesterday when you see the work they had put in all week at the state tournament. It was special seeing it all come together."
The Panthers prefaced their championship win over Birdville with victories against Mansfield (3-2), Prosper (4-2) and Coppell (7-3). East had to clear a few hurdles to run the table, overcoming early-game deficits in each of its first three games of the state tournament.
Joyce noted that in the days leading up the event, starting goalie Micah Laird had missed time with an illness, which meant an opportunity in net for junior varsity netminder Luke Fay. On Thursday, the night before the team's first game at state, East cruised past Plano West 6-1 but promptly faced a 2-0 deficit on Friday in the team's state opener against Mansfield.
"We made a goalie change after the first period and put our starter back in the net. I think we were down 2-0 at that point and the team rallied around our young goalie," Joyce said. "He was down after getting pulled and our kids were telling him, 'Don't worry about this. We've got this and we're going to go win this for you.'"
The Panthers responded with three unanswered goals to round out the game. East channeled a similar resolve against Prosper and Coppell, rallying from deficits in both to earn a pair of multi-goal victories and a spot in the state final.
"Coming into the third game, we started to hit our flow," Joyce said. "It was almost like those come-from-behind games really gave them the confidence and belief that this is our year and it's our time. They lit it up those next two games."
The significance of Sunday's state final wasn't lost on Joyce, as he was reminded by team parents beforehand. After needing to muster comebacks in three straight games, East blitzed Birdville from the onset for three goals in the first period.
"I had a bunch of parents pull me aside and say that this was everything for them right now. They mentioned that Plano East sports have struggled over the years and to have a chance for a team at that school to do something like winning a championship, that opportunity was there," Joyce said. "The kids really bought into it being their time and you could see that right at the start of the championship game. It was an aggressive, all-out attack."
Joyce noted that his team's top line, anchored on the attack by Jud Criss, Skylar Bawcom and Aaron Keith, combined for 36 points for the tournament. In goal, Laird impressed in his return by allowing just 1.8 goals and posting a .938 save percentage. Marcus Levita, Brady Lowry, Cade Willis, Peter Loncar and Cale Morrow all scored goals during the state tournament as well.
"At various points of the season, our top line had played together and then was apart to spread the wealth, " Joyce said. "But we asked them all to step away from individual contributor roles and talked about really needing them to play as a line -- use each other, move the puck and not try and do it all on your own. They each have that talent to do it on their own, but we knew if they'd buy in that they could dominate."
It was a finish that fulfilled the Panthers' expectations after the peaks and valleys during Joyce's first season with the team in 2020-21. Despite being what coach called "a building year," East still managed a third-place finish at the state tournament. That laid the groundwork for a season where the Panthers initially had their sights set on a championship game appearance. Those aspirations changed last week.
"We have nine seniors on a team of 18 skaters and felt like this was our chance," Joyce said. "Then, as the tournament went on, we really felt like we needed to go win this thing."
The Panthers may just be getting started, too.
East is nearing the homestretch of a productive year in the AT&T Metroplex High School Hockey League, currently sitting in first place in the varsity silver north division with an 11-3 record. Joyce and the Panthers look to parlay their TAHA championship into potential division and league titles in AT&T competition.
East returns to the ice at 7:15 p.m. Thursday at the Dr Pepper StarCenter in Richardson against Richardson/Rockwall. AT&T league games remain against Prosper on Feb. 3, Grapevine/Colleyville on Feb. 10 and Allen on Feb. 17.
