If the Plano East boys basketball team's 19-2 start coming out of the holidays has shown head coach Matt Wester anything, it's that the Panthers are capable of finding ways to win.
So when Lewisville made a push early in the fourth quarter on Tuesday, trimming a double-digit deficit down to a two-possession ballgame, East dialed up a response at the perfect time. A turnover-riddled start to the frame gave way to a 10-2 run that steered things back in favor of the Panthers, who picked up a 68-57 victory over the visiting Farmers to improve to 2-0 in District 6-6A play.
"I have a ton of faith in my guys. I've coached them a long time and I feel like I know what to expect," Wester said. "Particularly this year with this group, I feel like we know how to win a lot of different ways."
East, ranked No. 19 in Class 6A in the latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches state polls, saw its share of obstacles throughout the preseason, including a recent scrap with top-ranked Lake Highlands during the team's 3-1 run through the Allen In-N-Out Burger Holiday Invitational last week. But on Tuesday, the pressure of a veteran Lewisville backcourt offered a different set of problems for the Panthers to work through.
"We hadn't really played someone who could press us like Lewisville did tonight. Most teams can't do that the way they do," Wester said. "They pressed us a little more effectively and we had some adversity we hadn't seen before, but they've learned how to win in different ways and this was a new one tonight."
That was evident early in the fourth quarter, where the Farmers' scrappy backcourt turned the Panthers over four times within the first two-and-a-half minutes of the frame. Senior Tre'Lin Green and junior Rakai Crawford led that effort for Lewisville, which shaved a 50-38 deficit late in the third quarter down to 54-50 midway through the fourth following a pair of free throws from senior Adrian Banks.
Green and Crawford logged four steals apiece on Tuesday to go along with 15 and 11 points, respectively, while Banks came alive with a big second half en route to 13 points on the night.
"Green, as much as anyone I've coached against, is so fast, so low and so lateral. But I think we're kind of unique in that we see a lot of that during practice," Wester said.
Chalked in backcourt depth as well, East's cadre of capable ball-handlers helped steady the tide after Lewisville's late surge. The Panthers turned the ball over just once during the back half of the fourth quarter and posted a 10-2 run to reclaim a double-digit lead with 1:02 to play following a full-court inbounds pass from junior Xavier Miller that was laid in by junior Jordan Mizell.
Mizell scored eight of his team-high 12 points in the fourth quarter as one of seven Panthers to notch at least seven points in Tuesday's win. Junior Jon Tran added 12 of his own, while Miller tallied 10 and junior Narit Chotikavanic and sophomore DJ Hall came off the bench to tally nine and eight points, respectively.
"I think we've been led in scoring by nine different guys this year. It doesn't surprise me at all," Wester said. "Lewisville is really similar. They have Green and Banks, plus a few other guys who can hit shots. I think they're very similar in that if one guy doesn't have it going then others can step up."
In Tuesday's case, Crawford had the hot hand early on for the Farmers. The junior scored six of his team's first eight points of the night, both on makes from long range, as Lewisville sprinted out to an 8-3 lead.
Tran, who made 17 3-pointers during East's tournament run in Allen, stayed hot with six first-quarter points of his own on Tuesday to help the Panthers seize a 17-15 lead through one frame.
"Jon worked as hard in the offseason as anyone I've coached," Wester said. "Before school, he goes to McMillan and shoots there. He comes in here every day during lunch. He works hard in practice. He goes to 24 Hour Fitness at night. He put 40 pounds on his bench press during the spring. He's been so diligent and worked so hard to earn what he has this year."
The Panthers managed to extend their lead to seven points during the second quarter, but Lewisville's pressure never relented. The Farmers pushed the ball up the floor frequently after made East baskets and had a counterpunch ready to land within seconds. Other times, Lewisville's stout shot-making kept them within striking distance, as was the case on made 3-pointers from Banks and senior Geoffrey Armstead inside the closing moments of the second and third quarters.
But Tuesday's loss dipped the Farmers to 1-1 in district play, with a chance to bounce back coming at 7 p.m. Friday at Plano West. That same time, East visits No. 6-ranked Plano in a meeting of top 20 teams.
"Everyone wants to compare us to last year's team. We're 20-2 right now and last year's team was 20-1 before playing Plano. They were undefeated and we were playing well, too," Wester said. "But these guys have taken their success with the right mindset. It hasn't gone to their heads. They don't want last year to happen again, but all it means to them right now is that they're 2-0."
