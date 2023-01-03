If the Plano East boys basketball team's 19-2 start coming out of the holidays has shown head coach Matt Wester anything, it's that the Panthers are capable of finding ways to win.

So when Lewisville made a push early in the fourth quarter on Tuesday, trimming a double-digit deficit down to a two-possession ballgame, East dialed up a response at the perfect time. A turnover-riddled start to the frame gave way to a 10-2 run that steered things back in favor of the Panthers, who picked up a 68-57 victory over the visiting Farmers to improve to 2-0 in District 6-6A play.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

