PLANO — As the Plano East volleyball team closes in on matching its win total from last season, one way the Lady Panthers have sped up that process this fall has been closing out opponents when the opportunity presents itself.
Second-year head coach Sarah Perez has seen those gears shift for her Lady Panthers on several occasions throughout the team's 18-9 run through the preseason, including on Tuesday as East finished out its non-district schedule with a 3-0 sweep of visiting Frisco Memorial (27-25, 25-21, 25-22).
"Last year, we took a long time to learn how to finish," Perez said. "We'd go to five sets a lot and would fight and be in it, but we had to learn how to close and trust each other. I feel like this year you can see that we've learned to finish and find that second gear."
Plano East closes strong to finish non-district, as Lolo Lambert's hammers down match point. Ava Steffe and Britt Finley with big nights for the Lady Warriors, who pushed East in all 3 sets. pic.twitter.com/M54zTVonGs
The Lady Panthers thrived in close quarters on Tuesday, and those contributions were all too valuable as Memorial did its part to push East during all three sets. The Lady Warriors played the Lady Panthers to a 25-25 draw in set one and to 22-22 in set three, while also holding a 19-18 lead in between during the second stanza.
But all three times, East closed the frame on its terms. After a kill by Memorial sophomore Brooklin Brown gave the visitors a 25-24 lead, the Lady Panthers scored the next three points to close out the 27-25 first-set win.
That included late kills from seniors Lolo Lambert and Ashby Daniel to help seal a come-from-behind victory in a set where East trailed by as many as seven points.
"I think a lot of it came down to us just not staying aggressive. We were aggressive right up until around 20 points and then it kind of stopped," said Jami Dover, Memorial head coach. "I think we would have played our game with a bit more energy and stayed aggressive, we could have taken a couple sets."
Said Perez: "They just found a bit of passion and motivation. Early on, it felt like they were playing a little lackadaisical. I think they looked at the score and knew that they should have had this one, and they got a little drive in them. We talked at the end about having to start district with that drive. We can't wait until we're down 16-13 to turn it on."
The Lady Panthers then used a 6-3 run to finish out a back-and-forth second set, weathering a combined 13 kills from Memorial juniors Ava Steffe and Britt Finley in the process. Those two applied plenty of pressure on East's defense, with Steffe pacing her squad with 20 kills and Finley adding 18.
"We're just now getting Britt back into a rhythm and she looked good tonight. Ava has been getting swings and carrying us a lot of times," Dover said. "They're doing great. We're putting some good balls in play and our middles and everyone else are working their butts to get in there and open them up as well."
Steffe was on point during the third set, but East had a response ready. After Steffe's ninth kill of the frame drew the sides even at 22-22, the Lady Panthers scored the final three points of the night, including an ace by sophomore Emma Reeves and a kill from Lambert to seal the win.
Lambert, the team's leading scorer, set the tone with eight kills in the first set alone. The Arkansas commit went on total 14 in the win, with Daniel chipping in nine kills with two blocks and two aces, and sophomore Simone Heard adding nine kills as well.
The Lady Panthers spread their firepower all around the net, with five different players logging at least four kills in a set on Tuesday. They look to stay hot at 6:30 p.m. Friday when district play opens at home against Plano.
"We're excited going into district. We have a lot of potential and a lot of girls who want to play. We have a competitive district, but I feel like we raise to the level we need to be at," Perez said.
Memorial, meanwhile, was playing its third consecutive match against a program from 6-6A -- the last leg in a schedule chalked in opponents from larger high schools. The Lady Warriors hope to parlay that into a strong run through 10-5A, which begins at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Frisco Centennial.
"We're ready to rock and roll. After playing all these big schools and seeing all these big teams, I feel like we're ready to go," Dover said.
