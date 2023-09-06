Ashby Daniel

Plano East senior Ashby Daniel splits the Frisco Memorial defense for a kill during Tuesday's 3-0 win.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

PLANO — As the Plano East volleyball team closes in on matching its win total from last season, one way the Lady Panthers have sped up that process this fall has been closing out opponents when the opportunity presents itself.

Second-year head coach Sarah Perez has seen those gears shift for her Lady Panthers on several occasions throughout the team's 18-9 run through the preseason, including on Tuesday as East finished out its non-district schedule with a 3-0 sweep of visiting Frisco Memorial (27-25, 25-21, 25-22).

Ava Steffe

Frisco Memorial junior Ava Steffe led the Lady Warriors in kills during Tuesday's match.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments