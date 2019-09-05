Plano, Eastwood honor victims; Wildcats pull away late for win

FRISCO — From the moment Plano Senior and El Paso Eastwood took the field Thursday night at The Ford Center at The Star, the theme of the night was unity.
Both teams gathered in their entirety at midfield for the pregame coin toss and then stood side-by-side, spanning nearly one sideline to another in a moment of tribute — honoring the victims of last month’s mass shooting in El Paso, as well as the loss of former Eastwood football player Eddie Cruz, who died on Monday in a drowning incident, in an emotional display of togetherness between the Wildcats and Troopers.
“I hope they remember this night for all the right reasons later on in life,” said Julio Lopez, Eastwood head coach. “I hope that they take out a great message from the pregame stuff to the sportsmanship after. It was a great night for Texas high school football and a great night for both communities.”
“It felt great to be able to honor those people. It was a special feeling,” added Jaydon McCullough, Plano head coach.
Although the impact of Thursday’s second-ever meeting between the Troopers and Wildcats went beyond football, there was still a game to be played — one chock-full of big plays and momentum swings, the last of which favored the Wildcats in a 43-28 victory.
“I didn’t really ever feel comfortable until the very end,” McCullough said. “I think we did some really good things … but we’ve still got a lot to clean up.”
McCullough and his club got to relish the positives despite a near-comeback by Eastwood to trim what was a 16-point halftime lead to 23-20 with 2:41 left in the third quarter following a 37-yard touchdown pass on fourth down from quarterback Christian Castaneda to running back Luca Gandara.
Backed into third-and-22 on the following series, the Wildcats found their life line in the form of a 49-yard touchdown strike from junior Oliver Towns to senior Jayden Chambers for a 29-20 advantage just over 90 seconds later.
The Wildcats conjured some more big-play magic on their following drive after junior Tylan Hines turned a near-loss on the ground — on fourth-and-one, no less — into a 44-yard touchdown and a 36-20 cushion. Plano punctuated its barrage moments later after Towns went deep again, this time to senior Nolan Williams for a 24-yard touchdown for a 43-20 lead with 4:20 remaining in the contest and a stretch of 20 unanswered points.
Towns managed three touchdown passes across an 8-of-16 passing night for 162 yards — 124 of which went the way of Chambers.
In between, Eastwood committed back-to-back turnovers on downs before capping the night’s scoring on a 15-yard touchdown run by Castaneda, who accounted for 408 yards of offense (259 passing and 149 rushing) and four total touchdowns.
“I’m very proud of them. There’s not one head that should be down,” Lopez said. “I’m so proud of the effort and the way the kids fought. A couple bounces here or there and it’s a completely different ballgame, but that’s football. But the environment was spectacular.”
The two teams combined for 120 points in last year’s meeting, won by Plano 72-48, and looked to be on a similar pace early. Plano senior Cody Crist capped a nine-play with a 2-yard touchdown on the game’s opening series and Castaneda responded just a few minutes later after exploiting a Wildcat coverage bust with a 26-yard touchdown pass to Nathan Samaniego.
Crist was right back in the end zone with 2:17 left in the first quarter, following up a 51-yard run with a 5-yard score and a 14-7 advantage. Crist led the Wildcats with 123 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Plano was then granted a safety on the ensuing kickoff after the Eastwood returner fielded the ball outside of the end zone, only to jog back into the end zone and take a knee — staking the Wildcats to a 16-7 lead.
The Wildcats swelled that advantage to 23-7 with 7:25 remaining in the second quarter after Towns hit Chambers deep for a 43-yard touchdown — a two-play series and a bit of foreshadowing of the big-play onslaught that later helped steer Plano to its first win of the season.
“I thought it was an entertaining game, but we’ve got so many areas to clean up,” McCullough said.
The Wildcats look to rise above .500 at 7 p.m. Sept. 13 against Rowlett, while Eastwood, on a night Lopez said he’ll remember for the rest of his life, returns home in search of its first win that same time next week against Horizon.
“Life is made up of moments and I believe this is an experience the kids will always remember,” Lopez said. “I can’t be more happy with the way both sides represented themselves. Hopefully we did it justice.”
