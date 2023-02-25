Plano basketball

DALLAS — District 6-6A has more than held its own through the first two rounds of the boys basketball playoffs, and Plano head coach Dean Christian felt like those battles paid dividends when the pressure tightened in Friday's area-round matchup against No. 6-ranked Highland Park.

The Wildcats, tabbed No. 10 in Class 6A, led by as many as 18 points early in the third quarter but found themselves in a one-possession game midway through the fourth as the Scots rallied behind their dogged aggression in the paint and on the glass.

Justin McBride

Plano senior Justin McBride throws down a dunk as part of a 20-point night, that also included 11 blocks, in a 61-54 victory over Highland Park.
Plano East

Plano East junior Jordan Mizell, right, led the Panthers with 13 points on Friday, but a second-half rally came short against Tre Johnson and top-ranked Lake Highlands.

