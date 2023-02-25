DALLAS — District 6-6A has more than held its own through the first two rounds of the boys basketball playoffs, and Plano head coach Dean Christian felt like those battles paid dividends when the pressure tightened in Friday's area-round matchup against No. 6-ranked Highland Park.
The Wildcats, tabbed No. 10 in Class 6A, led by as many as 18 points early in the third quarter but found themselves in a one-possession game midway through the fourth as the Scots rallied behind their dogged aggression in the paint and on the glass.
Having plenty of a jam-packed Moody Coliseum buzzing after every Highland Park basket only magnified the rally, but Plano survived its second postseason gut check of the week. The Wildcats had to rally from a double-digit halftime deficit on Monday to oust Denton Guyer in the bi-district round, and the team's resilience shined once again on Friday in warding off the Scots to take a 61-54 victory and advance to the regional quarterfinals for the first time since 2007.
"We really wanted to get our vengeance from last year and get past that second round," said Tyran Mason, Plano junior. "We've got a really good group that's close. We want to stay together and try and take it all the way to state."
FINAL: Plano 61, Highland Park 54Impressive resolve by @PlanoBasketball to withstand a 2nd-half rally by HP and punch their ticket to the regional quarterfinals. Biggest win for the program in a while, knocking off the state's #6-ranked team. pic.twitter.com/aAXnNWyppu
The Wildcats had an undefeated season spoiled in this exact round last year by Lake Highlands, only to draw an area-round opponent ranked in the state's top 10 for the second straight postseason. But Plano led wire-to-wire on Friday against the Scots, even amidst a second-half charge that saw Highland Park string together a 21-9 run between the third and fourth quarters to cut the Wildcats' lead to 48-46 with 4:20 to play following a lob to Jordan Stribling.
"We saw so much film where they had these bursts of offense—games where they'd score 25 points in a few minutes. We knew that no lead was secure with them," Christian said. "Their whole team plays so well together. Some of those lobs and passes were so pinpoint. It was like watching a Butler team or an old Celtics team."
Highland Park's persistence on the glass and ability to get to the free-throw line were catalysts in that rally, and Christian felt like his Wildcats needed to match the Scots in both areas to stay afloat on Friday. Plano did just that, responding with a 9-3 run to regain control. Five of those points came from senior Justin McBride, and junior Justin Buenaventura attacked the rim for a layup and a 57-49 lead with 2:29 to go.
The Wildcats held Highland Park to just two makes from the field inside the final four minutes and extended their lead back to double figures inside the final 30 seconds on late free throws from Mason and Buenventura.
"It really showed their toughness and how we've been in wars all year," Christian said."We've lost games like this and it's something these guys have learned from and they knew what they had to do tonight. We had to rebound, get to the free throw line, be strong with the ball and keep our composure."
Plano checked every box in handing the Scots just their second loss on their previous 16 games. Mason led all scorers with 21 points, continuing a late-season tear that includes a recent career-high 37 points against Plano West on Feb. 14. Mason shot 13-of-14 on free throws against Highland Park, including 6-of-6 in the fourth quarter.
"I've been putting in the work and that work is finally showing," Mason said. "My trust and faith in God has showed as well, so we've got to continue and stay on this roll. I couldn't do it without my teammates."
Just as vital as Mason's offense, Christian said, was McBride's defense. The Oklahoma State commit rejected a staggering 11 shots on Friday, piling up seven blocks in the first half alone as Highland Park tested Plano's interior defense at every opportunity.
"It's unbelievable. He just knows how to time his jump," Christian said. "He never gets caught in the air. He lets the offensive player commit and then goes straight up and his vertical is such to where he can block pretty much anything off a two-feet jump."
McBride's offense was quite vital as well, scoring all 20 points of his points over the final three quarters. He punctuated a resounding first half for Plano with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer for a 33-18 lead and stayed on the attack with seven points in the fourth quarter.
Senior Nikk Williams added 10 points and Buenaventura chipped in eight.
"I'm just happy that we learned the lessons that we needed to learn throughout the year," Christian said. "Those losses early on against so many tough teams didn't go in vain and now it's paying off."
HALF: Plano 33, Highland Park 18Justin McBride with a monster 3 to beat the buzzer (but I wasn't rolling, so shame on me). Instead, look at this beautiful ball movement from @PlanoBasketball in the 2nd quarter. Impressive stuff by the Wildcats thru one half. pic.twitter.com/Jzgh2TBH5F
The Wildcats continue their postseason against a familiar foe, drawing 6-6A rival Hebron in the regional quarterfinals at a time and place to be determined next week. Plano won both district meetings against the Hawks, but Hebron has since gotten healthier with leading scorer and North Texas commit Alex Cotton back from injury.
The Hawks upset No. 9-ranked Allen in the bi-district round on Tuesday, 51-48, and handled Richardson in the area round, 57-34.
Plano East rally falls short
Even against the No. 1-ranked team in 6A, Plano East's penchant for late-game execution was on display in Friday's area playoff game. But a 21-point deficit was ultimately too steep as the Panthers' fourth-quarter rally fell short in a 66-63 loss to Lake Highlands.
"All season, we've played really well late a lot. We've felt all year that our conditioning would give us an advantage late over other teams," said Matt Wester, East head coach.
The Panthers outscored the Wildcats in the fourth quarter, 22-11, inducing some anxious moments from the state's top-ranked team. The well ran dry momentarily on a night when Lake Highlands' superb shot-making dazzled the Moody Coliseum crowd for much of the night.
The Wildcats rode the one-two punch of Quinton Perkins and Tre Johnson, who combined for 44 points in the win, and built a 44-23 lead two minutes into the third quarter following one of numerous steal-and-score opportunities for Perkins.
But Lake Highlands combined for 10 turnovers between the middle two quarters, and although the Wildcats' speed and length contributed to a number of stops in transition following those miscues, East mustered its rally midway through the third quarter with a 7-0 run capped by a 3-pointer from junior Isaiah Brewington to close the gap to 49-37.
That deficit crept into single digits with just under four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter on a layup from sophomore DJ Hall, followed by a Lake Highlands turnover that set up another triple from Brewington to trim the Wildcats' lead to 59-53 with 2:45 to play.
"In the huddle, we're preaching to keep at it, make them work, tire them out and things started finally going our way late. It was nice to see but just a little too late," Wester said. "We could see it all coming together when we got it to 10, but you're always wishing there was maybe one extra minute on the clock to work with."
But Perkins answered Brewington's 3-pointer with one of his own. Lake Highlands maintained a three-possession inside the game's final minute until East sank back-to-back baskets from juniors Xavier Miller and Narit Chotikavanic in the closing moments en route to the three-point final.
"Our composure comes down to a faith in how we can finish games," Wester said.
Wester has seen the Panthers shine in those moments all throughout a resurgent season for the program, which ended at 31-5 overall on Friday. All five setbacks came against the other three teams playing in the area playoff doubleheader, all ranked in the state's top 10, including a 66-49 loss to Lake Highlands on Dec. 28.
Friday's second-round rematch looked to be on a similar course with the Wildcats sprinting out to a 20-5 late in the late first quarter. Turnovers plagued East in the first half, the bulk coming on steals from Perkins and the manic backcourt ball pressure from Lake Highlands.
End 1Q: Lake Highlands 22, Plano East 10Not an ideal spot to be in vs the #1-ranked team in the state. Tre Johnson pacing a hot LH start with 8 pts. Panthers reluctant to operate inside with big man Samson Aletan patrolling the paint, so DJ Hall hits a short jumper late. pic.twitter.com/c3RqCGEziK
The Wildcats spread their firepower between Johnson, Perkins and Jaylen Washington, who combined to score 30 of the team's 36 points through two quarters. Johnson, the nation's top-ranked player for the 2024 class, caught fire with an 11-point third quarter as Lake Highlands extended its lead past 20 points.
But Johnson went without a made field goal in the fourth quarter, something Wester attributed partly to shifting Chotikavanic as the primary defender on the five-star prospect.
Chotikavanic was also among five Panthers to finish in double figures in the loss, scoring 10 points alongside junior Jordan Mizell (13), Hall (12), Brewington (11) and Miller (10), as East made its first area playoff appearance since 2016.
