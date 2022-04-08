McKINNEY -- The Plano boys soccer team's road to the Region I-6A tournament wasn't paved through conservative offense, but with just three goals scored across three rounds of the playoffs, the Wildcats rediscovered that firepower at the perfect time on Friday.
Behind a brace from senior Christian Cifuentes and a late insurance goal by senior Gage Wood, Plano continued its resurgent postseason with a 3-1 victory over El Paso Eastlake from McKinney ISD Stadium, extending its run to the regional finals for the first time since 2011.
"I told them before the game that I was tired of not scoring. We've scored a lot of goals and are a good offensive team," said Tex McCullough, Plano head coach. "... The team played well, they started finding space and they started figuring out how we could hurt that team. They stepped up and I know we have a hard one coming up, but I'm so excited for this."
McCullough's Wildcats had lived on the edge leading up to Friday's game. Two of Plano's three playoff victories required shootouts, including in the regional quarterfinals following a scoreless 100 minutes played against Allen.
It took the Wildcats just four minutes to seize control of Friday's regional semifinal.
Plano got on the offensive early with senior Diego Zamora firing a shot that was promptly batted out by the Eastlake goalkeeper. Cifuentes stayed on target, however, making a play on the rebound and heading the ball over the Falcons' netminder to stake Plano to a 1-0 advantage.
"[Cifuentes] has been playing big for us in the playoffs," McCullough said. "I thought it also helped that we got Diego back. He added some help in the middle as well. Right now, we're just trying to go as far as we can. We're going to play as hard as we can and see what we can do."
Cifuentes upped the count to 2-0 in the 58th minute after finishing a Zamora corner kick for a 2-0 lead -- a cushion that seemed unlikely at times as Eastlake applied a wealth of pressure after facing an early deficit.
The speedy Falcons, who operated with the wind at their backs in the first half, controlled possession and generated ample shots on goal across the first 40 minutes. But timely defensive stops by the Plano back line, and some superlative work in goal by senior goalkeeper Henry Huffstetler, preserved the shutout up to halftime at 1-0.
"I wasn't too happy, honestly," McCullough said. "We went in there, corrected some things and they came out and started playing much better. I knew that they were leaving some things open that our kids weren't seeing, so it was good to get to halftime and point that out. I think we exposed those things a bit more in the second half."
The Wildcats leveled out possession time in the second half and were rewarded with a two-goal lead as a result. But Eastlake didn't bow out quietly, trimming the deficit to 2-1 in the 69th minute after Gio Mora got behind the Plano back line and slipped a shot past Huffstetler that was then finished by Allen Mendez for the Falcons' lone goal.
That combination nearly connected on an equalizer moments later, only for Plano to put the contest out of reach in the 76th minute after Wood rifled a shot from 35 yards out that snuck just inside the left post to reclaim the two-goal advantage.
The three goals scored marked Plano's highest single-game total since Feb. 25 against Hebron (4-1) and moved the program within one victory of a trip to the Class 6A state tournament. The Wildcats get that opportunity at noon Saturday back in McKinney against Keller.
Broncos fall in 15-goal shootout
The McKinney Boyd boys' playoff path to the regional semifinals began on March 24 by outlasting Flower Mound in a 5-4 shootout in the bi-district round. On Friday, penalty kicks were what spelled the end of the Broncos' postseason.
Boyd and Keller fired darts across five rounds of PKs from McKinney ISD Stadium, sporting a perfect 5-5 tie that invoked sudden death rules. And even then, the Broncos and Indians went two more rounds without a miss.
It wasn't until the eighth round that Boyd at last blinked. Keller's Hudson McNew threaded the Indians' eighth goal of the shootout, and the Broncos' attempted counter was stuffed down the middle by Keller goalkeeper Aidan Tidwell to send the Indians to the regional finals on an 8-7 shootout win.
"It was like a basketball game as just a game of runs," said Colby Peek, Boyd head coach. "It felt like there were times in the game where we were totally control and others where we were on our heels and they kept hitting us in the mouth over and over. It was a great game in that aspect and it was great all the way through."
It took perfection for one of the two sides to advance, and the Broncos were nearly just that. As Keller stepped up first, Boyd was quick to match each penalty kick score with one of its own. The Broncos stayed afloat behind PK goals from senior Spencer Sarkissian, sophomore Cesar Batres, senior Jonathan Marquez, senior Diego Ferruzzi, senior Austin Woodruff, senior Aimon Ibssa and senior Alexander Plosca.
The Indians stayed perfect as well, despite numerous near-saves in goal by Boyd junior Mark Buckingham.
Tidwell at last broke the stalemate, batting away a heavy shot by senior Brady Smolik before being mobbed by his Keller teammates in celebration.
"PKs are already an advantage for the shooter but especially so in this wind. Our goalkeeper, Mark, was so close and had a few hit his fingertips over and over again," Peek said.
The Broncos and Indians decided one half of the Region I-6A final on PKs after playing to a 1-1 draw through 100 minutes of soccer. The action ebbed and flowed between the two regional semifinalists with Boyd initially nudging in front during the 56th minute off a frenetic sequence in the box following a Woodruff corner kick.
The ball found the head of Keller's Ryan D'urso but stayed in the box as two Broncos and the Keller goalkeeper converged in the air. The ball bounced off that scrum and right into the crosshairs of senior Caden Kitchens for the tap-in and a 1-0 lead.
The Indians leaned on a set piece to net their equalizer moments later. In the 70th minute, Matthew Sanchez delivered a strike from 29 yards out that was batted away by Boyd junior keeper Julian Hinojosa. But D'urso was there for the rebound, connecting on a goal to knot the count at 1-1.
That gridlocked remained through two 10-minute overtime frames, as Keller and Boyd had their postseason fate decided in a shootout. The Broncos were competing in the regional semifinals for the first time since 2018.
"It hurts when we feel this way because it means so much to us. All the hard work they've put in and just the grind over four years," Peek said. "I demand a lot out of them and they give it to me every day. That's why it hurts, but at the end of the day we did this all together. The relationships these guys have built together are going to last their entire lives. It's a brotherhood and they all stuck together."
