Mitch Coulson rushed for 138 yards and four touchdowns and threw for 83 yards without an incompletion to lead Lake Highlands to a 42-24 victory over host Plano at Clark Stadium Friday night.
Lake Highlands scored on all six of its first half possessions to build a comfortable 42-17 lead at intermission.
Coulson scored on Lake Highlands second play of the game on a 65-yard keeper to put the visitors up 7-0 early in the first quarter.
Plano answered immediately on the ensuing possession and cut the deficit to 7-3 on Leyton Thompson's 25-yard field goal with 6:58 left in the opening quarter.
Neither team punted in the first half as they combined for over 400 yards of total offense.
"It's the story of our first two games,” said Todd Ford, Plano head coach. "We start cold and finish hot. We need to start hot and finish hot".
Lake Highlands (3-0) extended the lead to 14-3 when Coulson raced in from 11 yards out with 5:14 remaining the opening period.
The host Wildcats again struck back quickly, this time on a 1-yard plunge by senior running back Tylan Hines after a long sustained drive to reduce the lead to 14-10.
Hines led Plano on the ground with 99 yards and two scores.
"I think we were resilient tonight,” Ford said. "Belief and intention is there, and so is ownership.”
Shamar Donaldson returned the following kickoff 76 yards, and Lake Highlands took a 21-10 advantage when Noelle Whitehead scored on an 18-yard run up the middle for a touchdown.
Whitehead rushed for 102 yards on 13 carries as the visiting Wildcats compiled over 250 yards on the ground.
Coulson's third touchdown of the night came with just over 9:00 minutes left in the half when he snuck in from the one-yard line to increase the lead to 28-10.
With 3:14 left in the half, Coulson scored again, this time as a receiver when he and backup quarterback Caden Johnson connected for a 65-yard strike up 42-17.to go
It would be the last score of the game for Lake Highlands.
Plano (0-2) cut into the lead with 6:01 left in the third quarter after quarterback Oliver Towns found Kharmare Spivery in the end zone from 13 yards out to make it 42-24.
Towns threw for 215 yards and a score and Spivery led all receivers by catching three passes for 76 yards.
