For all the time student-athletes put into honing their crafts on the playing field, there’s no competing for their high schools without taking care of business in the classroom first. The Texas High School Coaches Association has recognized several athletes who thrived at exactly that.
The THSCA recently released its last round of academic all-state selections of the 2021-22 school year, continuing with baseball and softball.
Student-athletes are nominated by their respective head coaches — nominations that are then sent to the THSCA for review. In order to be nominated for academic all-state, a student must be either an athlete, trainer or manager in good standing with his or her team, of good moral character, a high school senior and have an overall GPA of 92 or above.
Nominees are graded out on the award’s criteria and, if they score high enough, are placed on either the elite, first or second teams, or honorable mention.
Across the state’s soccer, golf and track programs, there were plenty of area athletes from Allen, Plano, Celina, Prosper, and McKinney who were represented.
Plano ISD's academic all-state turnout was highlighted by a whopping 12 selections from Plano's track team. Kelsie Martin made the cut for elite honors, with Ayad Masud landing on the first team. Second-team selections went to Brock Adams, Abigail Brennan, Braeden Bradley, Kristen Mueller and Lauren Darst, while Dylan Gibson, Gabriele Rowe, Gracie Ladner, Melissa Martinez and Savannah Graham all received honorable mentions.
Plano West totaled six academic all-state first-team picks between its track and golf programs. Martin Adel, George Zeng, Fuad Haruna and Mikhaela Bishop represented the track team, with Trey Sample and Luke Welch making the cut on the golf list.
Plano East's track team included Donovan Bush, Andrea Valls and Ashley Hisle as part of the academic all-state second team, with Callie Willis earning an honorable mention.
PISD's academic achievements extended to the soccer pitch, where the school district totaled 21 academic all-state selections. Plano was responsible for 14 of those picks, including an elite nod for Harrison McClain. Victoria Carol represented the Lady Wildcats on the first team, with second-team selections going to Kate Leven, Kate Fratter, Aubrey Thompson, Hannah Presley, Jacqueline Molgaard, Ashlee Kent, Nathan Yuto Scott, Evan Azmoodeh and Hallelujah Gebrekidan. Juan Moreno, Kalia Moore and Zofia Wallace were honorable mentions.
The West girls soccer team was represented by second-teamers Hailey Adkins and Emery Selner, as well as honorable-mention Campbell Polze, while Mustafa Ashiwaya (second team) and Jake Reed (honorable mention) made the cut on the boys' side.
East's Avery Adame was a first-team selection, with Rachel Turner earning an honorable mention for the Lady Panthers.
The Allen boys, meanwhile, are coming off a 10th-place team finish at the Class 6A state golf tournament, as well as a regional appearance by its girls, and totaled six academic all-state nods. Three earned a coveted elite selection in Matthew Rui, Abigail Inocian and Madison Wong, while Fletcher Tate, Andrew Toben and Natalie Quintana all landed on the second team.
On the track, McKinney ISD totaled 29 academic all-state selections. Boyd's Sydney Tucker was an elite honoree, while Landon Hammerle, Sebastian Fernandez, Zachary Martin and Luke Farrell were all second-team picks. Honorable mentions went to Adam Toombs, Sheldon Torres-King, Joseph Dickson, Lucas Vizcaino and Cassidy Shelton.
McKinney's Julia Oesterreicher represented the Lionettes' track team with an elite selection, while Jordan Durst was named to the academic all-state first team, with Carlie Perez following on the second team, and Lord Odonkor, Ivana Odonkor and Christian Chapa receiving honorable mentions.
McKinney North's track and field team, which placed both its boys and girls squads in the top six in the team standings at the state meet, totaled 13 academic all-state selections. Ten came on the boys side with Dylan Baird, Ali Fawaz, Kiaan Doolabh, Lance Hulin, David Walker, Andrew McGee and Diego White all earning second-team spots, and Tavion Smith-Colbert, Abijah Harris and Kyle Stockwell receiving honorable mentions. Three-time state champion pole vaulter Sasha Harber represented the Lady Bulldogs on the first team, with Gabrielle McPherson and Lucy Schroeder picking up honorable mentions.
MISD golfers who received academic all-state selections included Boyd's Cambri Stone and Jasmine Abdullah on the second team, plus Blake Burns as an honorable mention, while North's Matthew Kafka and Jackson Bates earned second-team spots and Riley Quigley and Samantha White were honorable mentions.
Lovejoy spread the wealth with 12 members of its track team receiving academic all-state honors. Logan Pederson was an elite selection, with Lance Stubbs and Daniel Lampling landing on the first team. Anthony Morgello and Call Patino were second-team picks, and Caden Carlock, Will Frost, Amy Morefield, Ashlyn Du Bois, Emmy Wood, Sarah Salsgiver and Taylor Murphy were honorable mentions.
Prosper had a healthy turnout as well, totaling 13 academic all-state nods between its boys and girls track teams. Mason McGowan landed on the elite list, with Daniel Lee, Diego Donald, Kate Parsons and Riley Perumal all receiving first-team distinction. Second-team picks were William Carlisle, Gakuo Kairu, Alyson Davis, Isabelle Hughes, Lauren Lewis and Peyton Mudd, with Jack Johnston and Brooke Young receiving honorable mentions.
Prosper's Marcus Williams represented the Eagles' golf team with academic all-state elite nod, with teammates Sydney Kincade and Mason Friant following on the first team.
Nearby Rock Hill had Tyson Corbridge, Casey Adjei and Anyha Lindsey recognized on the academic all-state second team among track athletes, while Azariah Love, Cailyn Milner, Kristen Mitei, Kyla Lewis and Sadie King were honorable mentions.
Celina's Emma Berry and McHale McLean represented the Bobcats' track team with respective first- and second-team selections by the THSCA.
