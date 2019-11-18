After nearly four decades in Plano ISD, the school district's longtime athletic director, Gerald Brence, has announced his retirement.
Brence announced his decision in a press release from PISD on Monday afternoon, signaling the end of a 39-year tenure within PISD athletics. Brence has been PISD's athletic director since 2007, which came on the heels of a successful run as the head football coach at Plano Senior from 1992-07, during which Brence led the Wildcats to their last state championship (1994) and five trips to the state quarterfinals and beyond.
Brence also won two state championships as an assistant at Plano in 1986 and 1987.
"I want to thanks the athletic department staff, teachers, administrators, parents, fans and the media," Brence said in the press release. "I especially want to thanks all of the coaches and athletes for whom I have great admiration and respect. Working with them has been incredible."
During Brence's tenure as athletic director, PISD captured numerous UIL state championships, including titles in baseball, boys basketball, boys soccer, girls basketball, girls soccer, golf and team tennis.
"He was such a great mentor and such a student of the game," said Jaydon McCullough, Plano head football coach. "He's a tireless worker who's very well organized and just a great leader. I'm going to miss him, but at the same time I'm excited for him for his future and getting to start retirement."
Brence's retirement is effective Dec. 31. A call to Brence was not immediately returned.
For more on this story as it develops, check back at starlocalmedia.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.