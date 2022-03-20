For the second consecutive season, the Plano East girls basketball team found itself residing atop the standings in District 6-6A -- only this time, the Lady Panthers had some company.
A split on the hardwood between East and a resurgent Coppell bunch culminated in a first-place tie between the two state-ranked powers -- both the Lady Panthers and Cowgirls finished 13-1 in district play to share the 6-6A title before embarking on runs to the regional quarterfinals.
Fittingly enough, those two programs were recognized all across the annual 6-6A all-district team, including a pair of superlative honors for Coppell. The Cowgirls orchestrated arguably the best turnaround of any girls program in the area, improving on last season's 13-13 finish to post a staggering 37-2 record in 2021-22, and look no further than the growth of junior Jules LaMendola.
An all-district honorable mention pick last season, LaMendola improved her game leaps and bounds as a junior -- averaging 16.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.9 steals per game on a staggering 54.7% shooting from the field.
The district's coaches took notice, voting LaMendola as district MVP.
Just as LaMendola spearheaded Coppell's rise to a co-district championship, head coach Ryan Murphy was recognized as the league's coach of the year. The Cowgirls enjoyed an eight-game improvement in their district record this season.
East didn't come away empty-handed either after earning a share of the district title. The Lady Panthers hung their hat on defense and sported 6-6A's defensive player of the year for the second straight season as a result. This time, it was senior Ada Anamekwe honored after averaging 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 3.1 steals per game.
Ditto for Hebron, which claimed the league's newcomer of the year superlative for the second straight season. Freshman Sydnee Jones received that accolade after helping lead the Lady Hawks back to the playoffs following a fourth-place finish. On the year, Jones averaged 6.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.7 steals.
Plano, meanwhile, recognized junior Salese Blow as the district's offensive player of the year. Blow took the reins of the Lady Wildcats' offense and responded with 21.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 2.3 steals per game.
Blow was one of eight Plano players who received an all-district selection. Senior Josie Bruder landed on the first team, while second-team spots went to sophomore Danielle Bennett and senior Allysa Pendley. Seniors Macey Borland, Mia Maryland, Sanaa Murphy-Showers and Khloe Williams were all honorable mentions.
East had a healthy turnout elsewhere with senior Donavia Hall and junior Idara Udo cracking the first team, plus senior Savannah Adjetey on the second team. Sophomore Doniya Hall, senior Nora Ritchie and freshman Sema Udo all received honorable mention.
Plano ISD bunkmate Plano West was paced by junior Monica Marsh and senior Hiba Malkawi on the first team, and junior Khamryn Hopkins on the second team. Honorable mentions went to junior Victoria Hathaway, sophomore Ava Shane, junior Ava Brevozsky and sophomore Saviah Shabazz.
District co-champion Coppell's all-district picks included first-team nods for senior India Howard and junior Allyssa Potter, a second-team spot for junior Saiya Patel and honorable mentions for sophomore Ella Spiller and freshman Landry Sherrer.
Hebron sophomores Paris Bradley and Jordan Thomas both landed on the first team, joined by second-teamer and junior Dana Gingrey. The Lady Hawks' honorable mentions were junior Azariah Bryant and sophomore Nia Walker.
Flower Mound rounded out the first team with selections for junior Maddie Cox and senior Hailey Bingham, while seniors Sarah Edmondson and Alexis Adams were both picked for the second team. The fifth-place Lady Jaguars named junior Abbie Boutilier as an honorable mention.
Lewisville landed four on the all-district team with junior Mya Dotson and senior Kyra Franklin on the second team and sophomore Aaliyah Scott and junior Kianna Jones named honorable mentions.
Marcus, meanwhile, recognized senior Grace Wagner with a second-team selection and senior Tali Jenkins, sophomore Alina Martin and sophomore Kennedi Petteway with honorable mentions.
