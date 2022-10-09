District 6-6A is never lacking in quality when it comes to high school cross country, featuring the Class 6A state champion each of the past two seasons in Flower Mound.
Chalked in depth, the Lady Jaguars figure to be in the title mix once again in the coming weeks, and Flower Mound's title defense begins Saturday from North Lake Park in Denton with the annual 6-6A meet.
The top three teams and the top 10 overall finishers will all punch tickets to regionals, with Flower Mound joined in Denton by talented student-athletes from elsewhere in Lewisville ISD, as well as Plano ISD and Coppell.
As athletes begin final preparations for this weekend's district meet, here are a few PISD runners who have turned in big years with the postseason on the horizon.
Plano West
Haley Harper (Sr.)
For just being in her second year of running cross country, it speaks to Harper's talent that she could very well be in the mix for a medal at this week's district meet. A former all-district selection for West's girls soccer team, Harper's focus for her senior year in athletics is on distance running after developing a passion for the sport last year.
To say the move has paid off would be an understatement, with Harper recently stringing together three consecutive second-place finishes at the McKinney Boyd Bronco Stampede on Sept. 10, the Garmin MileSplit TX Invitational on Sept. 24, and the Chile Pepper XC Festival on Oct. 1.
Her personal-best 5K came in the lattermost at 17:22.5, which ranks third in the district behind the Flower Mound sibling duo of Nicole and Samantha Humphries.
Hogan Heikkinen (Sr.)
The younger brother of West alum and 2021 6A state runner-up Hudson Heikkinen, Hogan has a chance to run his way to a top-three finish in the 6-6A boys meet.
Heikkinen has finished in the top 25 of four different 5K races this season and will enter the postseason on a promising note after posting a personal-best time of 15:32.7 on Oct. 1 at the Chile Pepper XC Festival, held in Arkansas.
Heikkinen finished 24th in that race, and his time ranks fourth in the district. He'll be the catalyst near the front of the pack for the Wolves' district title defense on Saturday.
Plano East
Donovan Bush (Sr.)
While the depth of 6-6A will make it tough on the Panthers to qualify for regionals as a team, Bush has a chance at making the cut as an individual.
Bush placed 17th in last year's district meet at 17:07.5, falling short of the top 10 by 20 seconds. Now in his senior year, the improvements have shown as Bush carries a personal-record 5K time of 15:58.7, run at the Chile Pepper XC Festival on Oct. 1.
Bush has also tested himself at the same site he'll be competing at during districts, clocking a 16:10.2 from North Lakes Park during the Marcus Coach T Invitational on Sept. 3.
Meghan Ledoux (Soph.)
The Lady Panthers managed to place two in the top 10 at last year's district meet, but with alums Isabella Posselt and Danielle Tillery having graduated, East will turn to runners like the upstart Ledoux to keep things rolling.
Ledoux is still on the come-up, finishing 42nd at last year's district meet as a freshman. Ledoux's sophomore campaign has already produced a PR in the 5K, however, clocking a 20:08.9 on Aug. 27 at the Southlake Carroll Invitational.
Plano
Ayad Masud (Sr.)
Masud may only be in his second season of varsity competition with the Wildcats, but he has already improved plenty of the times he posted as a junior.
Last season, his season-best mark was a 19:43.9, and one year later, Masud has shaved nearly a full three minutes off that time. He clocked a 16:47.4 from Myers Park in McKinney at the Bronco Stampede, placing 38th overall, and he'll look to find similar success in Denton this weekend.
Sara Sorenson (Jr.)
Sorenson cracked the top 10 of last year's district meet at the junior varsity level and looks to turn some heads with a big performance this weekend during her first taste of the varsity postseason.
It'll mean competing alongside some of the top runners in the state, including defending 6A state champion Flower Mound, but Sorenson is entering the district meet with plenty of momentum after dipping her 5K time below 20 minutes for the first time in competition all season. She did so on Sept. 30 at the Wylie Dustin Rodriguez XC run with a 19:40.2, good for sixth place overall.
