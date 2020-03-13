As concerns regarding COVID-19 (coronavirus) envelop the nationwide sports landscape, already suspending or cancelling play in numerous collegiate and professional leagues, the high school ranks are following suit.
On Thursday afternoon, Plano ISD announced an extension of spring break through March 20, during which all athletic events are being suspended until further notice.
“As a district, we want to take care of the kids and look out for their best interests,” said Jeff Smith, Plano ISD athletic director. “Spring is one of our busiest times of the year, so there’s a lot of activities going on, whether it’s athletics or fine arts, and obviously there are a lot of things that have to be done to make plans for those types of moves, but we’re in full support of taking care of the kids and making sure we’re on the safe side.”
PISD’s decision momentarily halts a juncture of the athletics calendar that includes competition in as many as six different sports — baseball, softball, soccer, golf, tennis and track and field — all of which had games, meets or tournaments scheduled between Friday and March 20. Decisions regarding any rescheduling of games missed will stem from discussions between athletic officials around the district in the coming days as the coronavirus situation gains more clarity.
“I would assume that officials from all districts will get together and talk about these next steps and talk about what’s coming up in the weeks ahead,” Smith said. “This is a fluid situation where we really don’t know what next week will look like. We’re going to take this week and re-evaluate and probably discuss what that looks like on making up games and those types of situations.”
The suspension comes at a critical juncture of the year for area soccer teams, many of whom were scheduled to conclude their regular seasons next week — PISD, as well as the remainder of District 9-6A, have been out of action since March 3 and had matches set for Tuesday and March 20. Should athletics resume the following week, it puts teams in need of playing make-up games right up against the start of the UIL postseason with the bi-district round scheduled for March 26-28.
Softball and baseball, meanwhile, have a bit more leeway with their conference schedules just beginning. PISD’s softball teams have only played two district games and baseball’s 9-6A schedule was set to begin Tuesday.
The process of making up games in a small timeframe is nothing new for local coaches and players — having braved through stretches where teams played three games in four nights or four games in six nights due to inclement weather. It’s just making sure those games eventually happen that’s the priority for local programs.
“I don’t want this to become something that they can’t finish out, because they deserve to finish this,” said Justin Pipak, Plano head softball coach. “It’s something we’ve talked about all year — finishing what we started — and they’re happy to not have school for another week, but I know in the back of their minds there’s that thought of how much more softball am I going to be playing.”
In addition to games, practices are being suspended for next week as well — news that was a bit more cheerful for teams like the Lady Wildcats, whose spring breaks haven’t had much time for rest.
“For them, it’s actually like having a real spring break. We practiced Monday, had to play Tuesday, practiced [on Wednesday] and had a game [Thursday]. We were planning to practice [Friday] morning, too, but now obviously not,” Pipak said.
The decision, one shared by area-wide school districts, including the rest of 9-6A, comes amid a chaotic 24 hours as coronavirus concerns impact sports at the high school, college and professional levels. Earlier on Thursday, the UIL announced a limited attendance for the state boys basketball tournament in San Antonio and later suspended play for the event with only the 1A and 3A semifinals having been completed.
That comes in lockstep with a myriad of professional leagues suspending play, including the NBA, MLB, NHL, MLS and XFL, as well as the cancellation of the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments and all remaining winter and spring college sports schedules.
“With the NBA, Major League Baseball, the NHL and how it’s trickled down to the college ranks, it’s just everyone trying to be safe and do what’s right. And obviously in public education, we’re going to do the same. It’s been quite a 24-hour period,” Smith said.
