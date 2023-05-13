In a Saturday evening ceremony held at the Plano ISD Sockwell Center, the PISD athletics department will add six more members to its Hall of Honor.
The school district's 18th annual Hall of Honor ceremony includes former standout coaches and athletes whose contributions to their respective high school programs ran the gamut.
In addition to the six inductees, Saturday's ceremony also includes a special recognition of the 1988 Plano girls swim team, the Plano boys' 1991 and 1992 swim teams — all three of which won Class 5A state championships — as well as former City of Plano athletics superintendent Ed Voss.
Here is a look at the 2023 inductees into the PISD Hall of Honor.
Mike Bailey
Bailey presided over the Plano East football program as head coach from 1984-93, during which he also served as the senior high school's athletics director.
Bailey posted a career coaching record of 115-64-6, including seven years at Terrell before leading the Panthers for a decade. The second head football coach in East's history, Bailey led the Panthers to seven playoff appearances and a pair of district championships won in 1985 and 1988.
He was named the Dallas Morning News' football coach of the year in 1985 — a season that marked the first of two straight regional semifinalist appearances for East under Bailey's leadership.
Jamie Campanaro Cantrell
Cantrell has enjoyed success as both a player and coach throughout her athletics career, which includes a decorated run at Plano from 1993-95. A member of the senior high school's girls basketball, girls soccer and cheer teams, Cantrell was a two-time all-district first-team selection on the hard-court in 1994-95 and was voted as defensive player of the year in 1995.
Plano's 1994 homecoming queen went on to ply her craft at the collegiate level as a four-year starter and team captain for the SMU women's soccer team. Named a Western Athletic Conference All-American in 1998, as well as a three-time academic All-American from 1996-98, Cantrell would later author a dynastic run as head coach of the Ursuline girls soccer team. She led the Bears to nine consecutive TAPPS state championships from 2003-12.
Kenneth Davis
Davis was a standout for Plano's football and track teams from 1965-67. He anchored the Wildcats in the trenches on both sides of the ball on the gridiron, earning all-district and all-state honors in 1965-66 as both an offensive lineman and defensive lineman.
Davis played a key role in the Wildcats' Class 2A state championship in 1965 under Tom Gray, followed by a regional finals appearance in 1966 during John Clark's first season at the helm.
A team captain who was selected to the Oil Bowl, the Texas High School Coaches Association and Big 33 all-star games in 1966, Davis was also a state finalist in the 440-yard dash in 1967.
John Griggs
Valuable as Davis was up front for Plano during the mid-1960s, he was often throwing blocks for Griggs, who enjoyed a prolific stretch at running back for the Wildcats.
Another player who helped bridge the gap between the Gray and Clark eras of Plano football, Griggs was a three-sport standout from 1965-68. In addition to football, Griggs was a member of the Wildcats' boys basketball and track teams.
Griggs rose to prominence on the gridiron as a three-time all-district and all-state selection at running back in 1965-67. Two of those years resulted in 2A state championships for Plano, with Griggs helping lead the Wildcats to glory in 1965 and 1967, with a regional finalist appearance in between.
Griggs was a team captain for both Plano's football and basketball teams in 1967.
Jordan Pugh
Pugh starred for the Plano West football team from 2003-05, earning all-district, all-state and All-American honors in the secondary.
The safety parlayed that success into a productive college career with Texas A&M from 2006-09. He was named the university's athlete of the week in 2008 and 2009, earning all-Big 12 honorable mention during the latter. Pugh totaled 221 tackles, four interceptions and 19 passes deflected during his time in College Station and was named to the university's all-decade football team.
He went on to play four years in the NFL, drafted in the sixth round by the Carolina Panthers in 2010. He spent two seasons with the Panthers, followed by stints with the Washington Redskins and New Orleans Saints. Pugh was chosen as the NFC player of the week four times.
Steve Thomas
Thomas was a pillar in PISD athletics, amassing a coaching career of more than 50 years, including nearly 40 in PISD. He coached offensive and defensive linemen, as well as special teams, as a member on the staff of Plano's state football championship teams in 1986, 1987 and 1994.
Thomas, who passed away on Aug. 14, 2020 at the age of 77, left a legacy that went well beyond the gridiron. He was a prominent voice for plenty of young coaches who passed through Plano and also helped grow the school’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes program. Thomas routinely led charitable initiatives during the holidays as well, including around Christmas time when he and members of the Plano football program served food and gave gifts to kids at the Douglass Community Center.
