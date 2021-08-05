A pursuit many years in the making, Tom Scott and Brian Irr will live out their Olympic dreams later this week.
The two local karate practitioners, who train out of Plano’s Academy of Classical Karate, will represent the first-ever U.S. Olympic karate team in kumite (fighting) competition, scheduled Friday-Saturday in Tokyo.
Scott will compete in the under-75 kg division and Irr will be in the over-75 kg division.
With karate making its Olympic debut this year, competition began Wednesday and runs through Saturday. Scott and Irr are among just four Americans representing the U.S. in the sport, and the only two competing in kumite — California’s Sakura Kokumai and Florida’s Ariel Torres will compete in kata (forms). USA Karate head coach Brody Burns, who owns the Academy of Classical Karate, will coach both Scott and Irr in Tokyo.
Scott will be the first of the two locals on the mat for the start of the under-75 kg division on Friday, while Irr is scheduled to compete on Saturday. Both divisions will consist of 20 elimination rounds between karatekas divided into two pools, followed by the semifinals and finals.
Those interested in watching Scott and Irr compete live will have to adjust their sleep schedules accordingly — the under-75 kg division begins at 3 a.m. Friday and the over-75 kg division starts at 2:50 a.m. Saturday.
Both divisions will require just a few hours for completion. The under-75 kg division semifinals are at 5:37 a.m. Friday followed by the finals at 6:07 a.m., and the over-75 kg division semifinals will take place at 6:22 a.m. Saturday with the finals slated for 6:50 a.m.
Live coverage of both kumite divisions can be viewed on either the NBC Sports app or at NBCOlympics.com. Event replays can be watched on both platforms as well.
The finals in both divisions will be televised later in the afternoon on the USA Network as part of their block of wrestling, boxing and karate coverage. The under-75 kg division kumite finals will be part of Friday’s broadcast, which begins at 1:45 p.m., with the over-75 kg division kumite finals part of Saturday’s slate at 2:45 p.m.
“I’m going to go give it my best. The competitions where I put the least amount of pressure on myself are the ones where I tend to perform best, so that’s really what I’m looking forward to,” Irr said to Star Local Media at a send-off party in Dallas on July 9. “I’m trying not to hype it up too much … I just want to stay focused on the training, the plan and take it all one step at a time.”
