How to watch

Live coverage and event replays of Olympic karate competition can be viewed on either the NBC Sports app or at NBCOlympics.com. The finals of the under-75 kg division will be televised on the USA Network as part of its block of boxing, wrestling and karate coverage at 1:45 p.m. Friday. The finals of the over-75 kg division will be televised as part of USA’s Saturday afternoon coverage at 2:45 p.m.