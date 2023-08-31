For any lumps the Plano football team endured in its season-opening 54-13 loss to Trophy Club Byron Nelson, first-year head coach Cody White appreciated the challenge and an opportunity to give the Wildcats a bar to strive for.
And while Thursday's game at Clark Stadium didn't welcome another state-ranked opponent, the Wildcats made good on an opportunity to get right and find the win column for the first time under their new coach.
Plano did so by limiting Keller Central to just 202 yards of offense, complementing that effort with four passing touchdowns from senior quarterback Jack Thomason in a 33-7 victory to improve to 1-1 on the season.
"Sure, playing Byron Nelson is hard, but it shows where we would like to be and where Plano has been," White said. "We've got a long ways to go to get to that point, but these are good kids who take coaching well and I'm excited about seeing what they do in the future."
Plano 33, Keller Central 7 @ 1:23/3rd@PlanoFootball's Jack Thomason let's this one fly and hits DJ Hamilton in stride for a 56-yard TD!! That's four TD passes on the night for Thomason. pic.twitter.com/KcxjUge9vf
The Wildcats scored the final 33 points of the game, responding after falling down 7-0 to an 88-yard touchdown drive by the Chargers to open the contest. Central moved the chains on third-and-12 and fourth-and-one before finding the end zone on a 19-yard pass from Landon Smith to Masen Caudel with 6:57 to go in the first.
It would be the last time the Chargers so much as advanced into the red zone, as Plano's defense stiffened up to allow just 39 yards for the remainder of the half.
"We started doing the things we can do. We've got some guys in the box who can play and some good linebackers," White said. "I thought there was a lot of improvement from the first week. Byron Nelson exposes you and they did. We've got a long ways to go, but I'm proud of the win."
Following Central's opening-drive touchdown pass, the visitors amassed just 21 yards through the air the rest of the way. A heavy pass rush contributed to that, sparked by a big first half from senior linebacker Jeffrey Sekula. The Wildcats' defensive anchor was in on several tackles for loss in the win and even helped the team overcome a special teams snafu early in the second quarter.
Pressure up the middle from Sekula initially forced a three-and-out, but the ensuing Central punt careened off a Plano player before being recovered by the Chargers to extend the drive. But Central was unable to capitalize, sacked on first down by Sekula before punting three snaps later.
"He's a football-playing dude and we're glad he's on the team," White said of Sekula. "He sets the tone for us defensively and those guys rally around him."
Central bobbles this screen pass and @PlanoFootball LB Jeff Sekula makes em pay. Yeesh.
While the Wildcats' defense settled in, Thursday's game offered a further glimpse into the team's revamped offense under White—an up-tempo system with an emphasis on getting the ball downfield. Plano's vertical passing attack culminated in a big night behind center for Thomason, who completed 15-of-22 passes for 325 yards and four touchdowns.
Two of those scores went the way of senior Christian Clay, including an 87-yarder off a Central coverage bust with 11:25 left in the second quarter to nudge the Wildcats in front, 13-7. Clay added a 25-yard touchdown catch on the opening drive of the third quarter, while juniors Jordan Hayes and DJ Hamilton also found the end zone on touchdown catches of 17 and 56 yards, respectively.
"We're going to push the ball down the field and run gap scheme stuff," White said. "We've got to be more consistent and there were too many offensive penalties, but we've got a lot of young guys who haven't played much. If we'll get out of our own way, I think we can be pretty decent."
Clay's 112 receiving yards led the way, followed by 97 yards on three catches by Hamilton and 64 yards on six catches by junior Jordan McCroy. Junior Sergio Burrusquieta anchored the run game with 61 yards on 13 carries.
The Plano defense even found the end zone late in the first half, forcing Smith out of the pocket on a third-and-seven with senior Owen Welch batting a pass right to senior Tyren Owens, who returned the interception 17 yards for a touchdown with 3:57 left in the second quarter for a 20-7 lead.
"I'm so proud to be at Plano. I never would have dreamed this when I was little," White said. "I've got great people to talk with and a good staff, plus the kids are phenomenal. The kids won this one, and I'm proud of them."
The Wildcats look to rise above .500 for the final leg of their preseason schedule, hitting the road next week for a 7 p.m. Sept. 8 meeting with Arlington Bowie from Wilemon Stadium.
