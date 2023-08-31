Plano defense

Plano's defense swarmed Keller Central ball-carriers all night long during Thursday's 33-7 victory.

 Photo courtesy of Lou Goodrum

For any lumps the Plano football team endured in its season-opening 54-13 loss to Trophy Club Byron Nelson, first-year head coach Cody White appreciated the challenge and an opportunity to give the Wildcats a bar to strive for.

And while Thursday's game at Clark Stadium didn't welcome another state-ranked opponent, the Wildcats made good on an opportunity to get right and find the win column for the first time under their new coach.


