It was a special year for the Plano boys basketball team. The Wildcats authored one of the great seasons in program history, compiling an unbeaten 32-0 regular season before advancing to the area round of the Class 6A playoffs.
Within those 32 victories was a 14-0 finish in 6-6A, netting the program's first district title since 2006.
Although depth was a calling card during Plano's reign atop the league standings, the team's senior backcourt of Makhi Dorsey and Xavier Williams set the tone for the Wildcats' historic year, and the rest of 6-6A took notice.
Dorsey and Williams were recognized as 6-6A co-MVPs on the annual all-district team, lauded for their work during Plano's resurgence on the hardwood. Dorsey, the Star Local Media all-area defensive player of the year, averaged 10.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.5 steals per game for the Wildcats, while Williams, an all-area first-team selection, led his team in scoring at 13.1 points to go along with 2.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.5 steals per game.
Plano head coach Dean Christian, meanwhile was named the district's coach of the year after guiding the Wildcats to an unbeaten conference record.
One rung below Plano sat Marcus, which held firm at second place in 6-6A and thanks in large part to the play of senior Zane Hicke, voted as the district's defensive player of the year. Hicke averaged 8.1 points and 7.0 rebounds per game against 6-6A opponents, in addition to helping anchor the Marauders' defense with his 6-foot-6 frame.
Marcus also enjoyed a breakout year from freshman Jayden Ramnanan, whose late-season play helped keep the Marauders in second place amid injuries elsewhere in the rotation. Ramnanan averaged 9.0 points, 2.1 assists and 1.6 rebounds per game, in addition to a staggering 53% 3-point shooting clip in district play, to earn a share of 6-6A newcomer of the year honors.
Ramnanan split the accolade with Plano West freshman Jaylen Lawal, who led the Wolves in scoring at 8.9 points per game to go along with 3.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and a team-high 36 made 3s in his inaugural varsity campaign.
Hebron junior Alex Cotton, meanwhile, was named 6-6A offensive player of the year. The dynamic scorer poured in 17.1 points per game for the Hawks, who finished in a fourth-place tie with Lewisville. Cotton added 4.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.1 steals per game and was named to the Star Local Media all-area second team.
Alongside Cotton, Hebron recognized junior Jaden Clemons as an all-district first-team selection, while junior Isaiah Dixon made the cut for the second team. The Hawks divvied up honorable mentions for sophomore Jalen Haynes, junior Nate Mercer and senior Dante Hoyen-Walker.
Lewisville, which went on to qualify for the playoffs after edging Hebron in a play-in game, totaled seven all-district selections following its first year under head coach Toby Martin. Senior Will Curtis, an all-area second-team pick, cracked the 6-6A all-district first team and was joined by junior Adrian Banks. Junior Tre'Lin Green landed on the second team and sophomores Landon Brown, Princeton Green, Colby Springs and senior Elijah Walker were all honorable mentions.
Marcus senior Luke Smith was recognized with a first-team selection, while Marauder seniors Dallas Dudley and Cole Jarrett both made the second team. Honorable mentions went to seniors John Wegendt and Chase Patrick.
City rival Flower Mound tallied a pair of all-district picks with senior Aydan Omoyi named second team and senior Jackson Rankin tabbed an honorable mention.
Plano ISD had plenty of all-district representation elsewhere. Plano senior Elijah Brown and juniors Kaden Stuckey and Robert Hall were all first-team selections, while senior Dre'lyn Hall, junior Nikk Williams and senior Rashon Miller were honorable mentions.
Plano East totaled six all-district picks, led by first-team selection and senior Brandon Hardison, followed by sophomore Isaiah Brewington, sophomore Jordan Mizell, senior Aidan Hayes and junior Corey Upkins on the second team. Senior Muizz Qazi netted an honorable mention.
Plano West added four honorable mentions with junior Ryan Tarighi, senior Trey Cheatham, senior Tre Fields and senior Tre Scott all recognized.
Coppell recognized seniors Ryan Agarwal and Naz Brown with spots on the all-district first team, while senior Devank Rane capped his high school career with a second-team selection. Senior Noel Berhe was an honorable mention.
