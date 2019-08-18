Be it on the practice field, during film study or in the weight room, the Plano Senior football players just can’t seem to escape one another.
That’s by design, with the Wildcat veterans stressing an increased sense of camaraderie in how they’re conducting business during the first week of fall practices, which began Monday. It’s the first week of a routine that will become second nature in the months to come, and although coaches and players noted some changes to that agenda, the transition has been eased by the togetherness fostered by the Plano players.
“Everybody is working their butt off this year,” said Cody Crist, senior running back. “Even in the weight room and seeing everybody in film study, it’s a new atmosphere this year, for sure, and that’s exciting.”
Players like Crist and senior defensive back Isaiah Calhoun and senior tight end Christian Sabatini are all entering their third varsity campaign and are plenty familiar with the rigors and expectations that come with playing for one of the state’s legacy programs. They were all unanimous in gauging the players’ effort and unity during the first week of practice through both the good and bad.
“I like the people that give 100%, even if they mess up,” Calhoun said. “You’re always going to learn from your mistakes and people will help you with that, but as long as you’re going 100% then there’s nothing to worry about.”
“A lot of times there might have been chemistry because players were in the same classes and what not, but this group is really unselfish, cares about each other and plays for each other,” Sabatini said.
The Wildcats hope that selflessness breeds a bounce-back campaign this season after uneven results in 2018. After beginning last season 2-4, Plano won three of its final four games before falling one victory shy of a playoff spot. Thinking back on what undid the Wildcats’ year, players noted mental lapses or ill-timed penalties — maladies they hope to avoid this time around with a heightened sense of discipline.
One area that has taken on a greater importance early into fall practices resides on the offensive line, where head coach Jaydon McCullough noted the team will be young this season — particularly in the wake of a back injury that has put center Jacob Rusk’s senior season in doubt.
“The bottom line is that his health is the most important thing to us. It broke his heart and ours,” McCullough said.
In Rusk’s absence, McCullough said the team has been working out Trace Noble, junior Dominick Herrera and senior Wyland Smith as potential options at center — drilling snaps with junior quarterback Oliver Towns.
“We’ve got a few different guys snapping the ball and we’ll be ready for all that. I’ve been through it before,” McCullough said.
Offensively, the Wildcats are also continuing to acclimate to new offensive coordinator Marcus Richardson, promoted to the position earlier in the offseason. Richardson has a stable of tenured skill-position threats at his disposal, from Crist and Sabatini to junior running back Tylan Hines and senior receivers Nolan Williams and Jayden Chambers. As such, Plano hopes to even out its run-heavy tendencies this season.
“To be a play-action team, you’ve got to be able to run the ball,” McCullough said. “Are we running the ball every play or even every time on first down? No, we’ve got some good skill players … and it’s all about being able to throw and catch, and I think we’ll be throwing it a bit more.”
Plano gets to put that into practice for the first time against an opponent other than itself at 7 p.m. Thursday when it travels to Hanby Stadium to take on longtime scrimmage partner Mesquite.
