DALLAS — When four-year starter and senior Jordyn Merritt suffered a season-ending ACL injury in November, the Plano Senior girls basketball team was left without a “go-to player,” as head coach Rodney Belcher put it following Friday’s Region II-6A semifinal.
The Lady Wildcats had to recalibrate their identity and rely on a complement of weapons to make up for the loss of a potential McDonald’s All-American. Cultivating a balanced scoring approach has kept Plano, winners of 14 in a row, among the state’s elite and now within one win of a trip to the Class 6A state tournament after blasting Cedar Park Vista Ridge on Friday, 60-46, at Ellis Davis Field House.
“They like each other and they know there isn’t a ‘go-to player’ out there,” Belcher said. “Jordyn was that, but with her out, the girls have had to play for each other and play together. They depend on each other and count on each other.”
That was plenty evident on Friday, as four of the Lady Wildcats’ five starters polished off the fourth-round rout in double figures. Only three points separated the quartet, led by 14 points from junior Mikayla Eddins, 13 points from senior Maggie Robbins, 12 points from sophomore Sanaa Murphy-Sowers and 11 points from junior Amaya Brannon. The Lady Wildcats juggled that balance elsewhere with three players recording at least three assists and four logging at least two steals.
“These young ladies have a lot of toughness and savvy. I’m proud of them and I know they’ll continue to work hard,” Belcher said.
All four starters took their turns shining over the course of Friday’s win — including a pivotal lift early on from Murphy-Sowers, who energized Plano with four points, three rebounds and an assist within the ballgame’s first few minutes.
Finishing tough shots inside, Murphy-Sowers’ hustle was on display as well, saving an offensive rebound from going out of bounds and then dishing the ball to junior D’Ahjanae Eason in one fell swoop for a second-chance layup that put Plano up 12-5 five minutes into the ballgame. The crafty point guard added five assists in the win.
“Anytime in a game like this when any of your players can come out and have an impact like Sanaa did tonight, it gives you a lift,” Belcher said.
Hustle plays were in abundance for the Lady Wildcats, who forced 24 turnovers in the win. Robbins was at the center of several, logging five steals in the win as part of another stifling defensive effort by Plano.
Elsewhere, Brannon and Eddins fed off a patient, methodical offense that chipped away at the Lady Rangers for an 18-6 advantage in the second quarter for a 32-16 halftime lead — finding open spaces on the floor for catch-and-shoot opportunities or initiating those drive-and-kick looks themselves.
It was a maelstrom of execution — one that kept Plano in front by double digits over the final 19 minutes of the contest and leading by as many as 20 points.
“That core group of five works on going through those sets every day in practice. They always have an idea of what we’re trying to get,” Belcher said.
Vista Ridge, meanwhile, ran its offense through Victoria Baker (17 points) and AJ Marotte (14). Baker’s shifty ball-handling and slashing forced the Lady Wildcats to pack the paint on drives — efforts which helped limit the crafty scorer to just two makes from the field, although she made up for it by shooting 13-of-14 on free throws.
“She’s a really good player. Late in the game, she started getting some easy shots, but we just wanted to make her work hard for those shots and stay in front of her,” Belcher said. “We wanted to get her off balance and Maggie did exactly that — she’s one tougher customer.”
The same goes for Plano’s next opponent — one the District 9-6A champions are all too familiar with as they prepare for a 2 p.m. Saturday tipoff with conference rival McKinney. The Lionettes have been one of the surprise stories of the postseason, parlaying a third-place finish in district into the program’s first regional finals berth since 1998.
“McKinney is so good. They’re experience and it’s going to be a tough game tomorrow,” Belcher said. “We just have to go home and make sure we’re rested. We’ve got to get out of bed ready to grind it out with them. Every time we play them, it’s a grind.”
