PROSPER — The Plano boys basketball team is off to its best start under head coach Dean Christian, carrying an 8-0 record into the start of Friday’s run at the Prosper Shootout. The Wildcats looked the part in dismantling Frisco in their first game of the showcase.
Holding a nine-point halftime lead, Plano blitzed the Raccoons in the third quarter with the kind of up-tempo pace and selfless ball movement that have become commonplace during the team’s early-season surge. That continued on Friday, as the Wildcats cruised past Frisco for a 79-45 victory.
“At halftime, we talked about making the extra pass. I didn’t think we were that as well as we can in the first half,” Christian said. “We’ve got some good guys who are energetic and want to make plays, but when someone is open by themselves we’ve got to move the ball. Once we got that concept … it got contagious, and when we’re able to move the ball like that, we’re hard to defend because we’ve got guys who can put it in the basket.”
Christian credited guard Elijah Brown’s passing as a catalyst in Plano’s third-quarter blitz — a 12-3 run that ballooned the Wildcats’ lead to 47-31 following a fast-break layup by Rashon Miller. Of Plano’s five made field goals during that burst, all were assisted as the Wildcats picked apart Frisco in transition.
The Wildcats showed a willingness to accelerate the tempo of Friday’s ballgame, routinely pushing the ball up the floor off a Frisco miss and creating a bevy of 2-on-1 or 3-on-2 opportunities.
“We’ve got some bigs who can get up and down the floor,” Christian said. “We just think that with our depth and our bigs being a bit more mobile that we can push it a bit more and still get into our stuff if we need to. But we’ll take the shot in transition if it’s there because we have guys who can finish.”
The Wildcats had 12 different players score on Friday, including four starters who finished in double figures. Plano’s veteran backcourt of Xavier Williams and Makhi Dorsey scored 13 and 12 points, respectively, while Brown and Robert Hall tallied 11 and 10, respectively.
“I can’t say enough about [Williams and Dorsey],” Christian said. “They show their maturity and leadership every day. They’re so much more comfortable out there and the younger guys follow suit. They’re poised, determined and their willingness to execute is a lot stronger this year, especially defensively.”
Dorsey, the reigning 6-6A defensive player of the year, added two steals that he subsequently converted into layups on the other end, and Williams, an all-district first-team selection from last season, came on strong in the second half with nine points and back-to-back steals that he turned into layups for a 68-40 lead midway through the fourth quarter.
Frisco failed to produce a double-digit scorer in defeat, led by nine points from Gabriel Jones and seven apiece from Rocco Paul, Treyvon Dancer and Landry Kendall.
The Raccoons never led across Friday’s ballgame, immediately faced with a 15-2 deficit behind an early torrent of Plano transition offense. Down 22-9 after one quarter, Frisco had its most success in the second stanza — going 7-of-7 on free throws to trim its deficit back into single digits.
But as the Wildcats increased their pressure in the second half, proving one Frisco miss more costly than the next, the game swayed into the kind of lopsided affair that has decorated Plano’s early-season schedule. Of the team’s nine wins, six have come by double digits.
“We’ve gotten better every game. That’s our motto this year. These games are great to win, but everyone knows that district is where you have to trend upwards,” Christian said. “But we want these guys to keep getting better and I’m really pleased with how they’re not taking any games off and are always looking for ways to improve.”
Following four games over two days in Prosper, Plano resumes its non-district schedule at 7 p.m. Tuesday with a road tilt against Little Elm. The Wildcats visit Hebron on Dec. 17 in their district opener.
