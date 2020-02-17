RICHARDSON—The start of Monday’s Class 6A bi-district playoff game between Rowlett and Plano was representative of many postseason openers.
There was a helter-skelter-like pace to the game as the teams combined for more turnovers than field goals.
The Eagles would have been more than happy to for that frenetic flow to continue, as the underdogs were within 8-7 late in the first quarter.
But once the Wildcats settled down and started to exert their defensive will, the course of the night changed.
Plano used a 6-0 run at the end of the first quarter to open some breathing room and followed with big runs in the second and third periods to pull away for a 65-39 victory at Berkner High School.
The Wildcats (30-4), the No. 6 team in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 6A state poll, advance to the area finals where they will face the winner of the Killeen Ellison/Rockwall game later this week at a time and place to be determined.
Rowlett (15-19) took an early 5-2 lead on a three-point play by Reagan Warren and despite a good start from Plano’s Sanaa Murphy-Sowers, was within 8-7 after a short jumper by Nevaeh Zavala.
But the Wildcats held them scoreless during the final 3:20 of the first quarter, allowing themselves time to put together a 6-0 run, capped by a buzzer-beating floater by Maggie Robbins that opened some breathing room with a 14-7 advantage.
“I thought we played well. I thought there was the nervousness, which is usual in a playoff game and especially the first one, for all the young ladies in the UIL, usually they get cottonmouth and they kind of have to find their legs," Plano head coach Rodney Belcher said. “Usually it takes about five or six minutes and then once they get past that, it’s just about the basketball game for them.”
Though Plano briefly pushed the lead to double digits early in the second, Zavala hit a runner and a 3-pointer to get the Eagles back to within 19-12, but she picked up her third foul shortly thereafter and had to exit the game.
The Wildcat defense then again came up big, holding Rowlett without a field goal for the final 4:35 of the half. Makayla Eddins had four of her nine second-quarter points, Jaden Berry and Khuyler Hardy converted and Murphy-Sowers knocked down a trey as part of a 12-0 run that allowed them to take a commanding 31-13 lead into halftime.
Taiyana Pitts hit a 3-pointer to open the second half for the Eagles, but the theme continued, as an extended drought opened the door for a 14-2 Plano run, with Amaya Brannon and Hardy draining treys to push it to 45-18 late in the third quarter.
The Wildcats held Rowlett to just 26.4 percent shooting on the night and forced 23 turnovers, including 15 in the first half.
“I was proud of the defensive effort,” Belcher said. “We were fortunate to win against a very, very good program in Rowlett and I’m just proud of my girls effort and most proud of the fact that they were pulling for each other on the bench, they showed good character, they were having fun and I think that’s most important in spite of the outcome of the game.”
Even with the outcome all but settled, Belcher and Rowlett head coach Alexis Hill treated the fourth quarter as if it were the start of the game.
The Eagles got strong late efforts in their last games from seniors Reagan Warren (9 points) and Madilyn Rodriguez (7 points), as well as a pair of 3-pointers from junior Mallorie Miller.
Plano also employed different lineups, utilizing the starting five, which included double-digit scoring from Eddins (16 points), Murphy-Sowers (12) and Robbins (10), as well as a deep bench, which included an 11-point effort from Hardy.
“As a coach, there are always teaching moments, even in this game, there was a couple of times we had people throwing the ball in who weren’t supposed to and they’ve been in the program for a couple of years, people line up on the wrong side,” Belcher said. “So there is always opportunities to teach or coach whether you are ahead 25 points or down 25.”
It is that “four-quarter” mentality that helped Plano win the state championship two years ago and it is that attention to detail that Belcher believes will be key as the Wildcats continue their playoff run later this week.
“I like where we are, but I also know that everybody is good and as you move along, the teams are better and better and better,” he said. “It’s still going to come down to basic fundamental basketball, sliding your feet on defense, rebounding, talking to each other, getting good shots and things like that.”
