Prestonwood Christian Academy filled up the bleachers Wednesday afternoon with all eyes centered on four student-athletes seated at tables spread out across the gymnasium floor.
All four took turns putting pen to paper that day, signing a National Letter of Intent to bring a lifelong dream to fruition. Those Lions will soon ply their crafts at the collegiate level and all four were recognized for that achievement Wednesday during the private school's annual National Signing Day ceremony.
"It's amazing. PCA is just a big family, cheering for you and supporting you through no matter what you do," said Trace Norfleet, Prestonwood senior.
Norfleet finalized his commitment to play college football, opting to remain in-state after signing with Rice. One of just three players in program history to be named a captain as a junior, Norfleet exits Prestonwood with multiple all-state honors as an anchor on the team's offensive line.
He was one of two football players recognized on Wednesday, joined one table over by senior Jayce Howell, who signed with Angelo State. Another all-state pick for the Lions, Howell was a staple in the Prestonwood secondary, playing through injury with a cast on his arm during his senior season. He admitted that adjustment was hard, especially for a cornerback, but is anxious to build off a near-clean bill of health in college.
"I've been through a lot of injuries. I'm mostly healed and I'm ready to take that next step into college and get an opportunity to compete," Howell said.
Meanwhile, seniors Nadia Thomas and Dylan Brown will finish penning their high school careers later this spring -- Thomas as a standout sprinter on the Prestonwood track and field team and Brown as a third baseman and pitcher on the baseball diamond.
As Brown looks to lead the Lions back to the playoffs, he'll do so with a commitment to Southern Arkansas Tech all sewed up after Wednesday. Thomas, on the other hand, looks to build off her record-setting track career at Prestonwood after signing with Southern, based in Louisiana.
"It feels really good. It really is an accomplishment because it takes a lot just to get here," Thomas said. "Track is such a mental game and the fact that I was able to push myself to get to this next level showed me a lot about myself."
PISD signees aplenty
All three Plano ISD senior high school campuses were beaming Wednesday morning with a handful of student-athletes recognized during signing ceremonies.
In total, 36 PISD student-athletes signed letters of intent on Wednesday, including 16 out at Plano West. The Wolves enjoyed a healthy turnout from their baseball program, which accounted for nine signees at the ceremony. A few will remain teammates at the collegiate level with seniors Chase Haley and Brian Hallum both inking with Dodge City Community College and seniors Dylan Stone and Aiden Scott both headed to Monmouth College.
Other West baseball signees included seniors Austin Birkhoff (Texas Wesleyan), Bryce Farlander (Mary Hardin-Baylor), Paxton Huff (University of Dallas), Kevin Rude (Ottawa) and Nathan Sheehy (Hardin Simmons).
The Wolves' boys soccer and tennis teams had two signees apiece on Wednesday. Senior Bowie Neal is headed to Hendrix College to play soccer and senior Brandon Pedro will ply his craft on the pitch at Houston Baptist, and seniors Ethan Scribner and Summer Shannon, both of whom helped lead West to a Class 6A state championship in the fall, will play tennis at Abilene Christian and Nebraska Omaha, respectively.
Senior Abby Lee-Sanogo, a standout defender for the Lady Wolves' soccer team, signed with Air Force, while senior Hudson Heikkinen, fresh off a runner-up finish at the state cross country meet, will run at Texas, and senior Christian Baul will continue his football career at Ottawa.
At Plano East, 14 student-athletes signed letters of intent with six different sports represented. Five of those seniors will continue their football careers into college -- Cedric Diggs is headed to Mount Union, Henry Keeler inked with Hendrix College, Rowdy Keith will play for Ottawa, Ismail Mahdi will suit up for Houston Baptist, and Aaron Urias signed with Southwestern Assemblies of God.
The Panthers' lacrosse team had a lively turnout as well, sending three student-athletes to the next level in seniors Jacob Pelo (Indianapolis), Brandon Nemit (Indianapolis) and Owen Worley (Wheeling).
East softball recognized a trio of signees in seniors Ashlyn Bullington (National Park College), Sydney Hernandez (Navarro College) and Payton Leonard (Arlington Baptist). On the baseball diamond, senior Kyler Kang signed with the University of Texas-Dallas.
Senior Tiriah Kelley, a state qualifier with the Lady Panthers' track and field team, will run for Louisville once her high school career concludes. Senior Luke Mulkey, a standout defenseman for the Panthers' regionally ranked soccer team, is headed to St. Mary's.
Over at Plano, six student-athletes put pen to paper. Seniors David Smith and Cade Smillie elected to continue their football careers into college after signing with East Central Oklahoma and Hardin Simmons, respectively, while senior soccer standout Lexi Hughes is headed to Eastern Oklahoma State College.
Senior Brooke McHale will resume her volleyball career in college with Kansas Wesleyan, while teammate and senior Emmy Summers will do the same for Southeastern Oklahoma State.
Senior Sam Wilson will stay nearby for the next chapter in his baseball career, signing with Austin College.
JPII quartet signs
John Paul II recognized four student-athletes during their signing ceremony on Wednesday, including two from its state-ranked baseball team.
The Cardinals posted a 21-5-1 record last season and captured a district championship, and they'll look to build off that success with seniors Theo Kummer and Jackson Wininger back for their final years on the high school diamond.
On Wednesday, Kummer inked a letter of intent to play for Benedictine College and Wininger signed with McMurry.
Senior Cameron Smith is in the midst of his final go on the pitch with the Cardinals' soccer team but will continue his career into college after signing with Drury.
Senior Lanie Meeks, owner of the school record in different events for the John Paul track and field team, is headed to the SEC once her high school days are over after signing with Arkansas.
