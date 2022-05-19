On Saturday, Plano will host 23 other football programs for a Division I 7-on-7 state qualifying tournament.
The event kicks off at 8:30 a.m. with the first of three rounds of pool play for each team, followed by a round of state-qualifying games at 11:15 a.m. Three teams from the tournament will punch tickets to the Division I state tournament, set for June 24-25 at College Station.
The 24 teams in attendance are split into six four-team pools. Those in Pools A-D will compete at either Clark Stadium or the fields surrounding the venue, and those in Pools E-F will square off at Williams High School.
Below are the pools for Saturday's SQT in Plano.
Pool A (Clark Stadium)
Plano
Frisco Centennial
North Crowley
Colleyville Heritage
Pool B (Clark East)
Midlothian
Richardson Pearce
Denton Braswell
Arlington
Pool C (Clark Central)
Frisco Lone Star
Sherman
Wylie East
Plano West
Pool D (Clark West)
Denton
Coppell
Arlington Lamar
The Colony
Pool E (Williams Stadium)
Richardson Berkner
Marcus
Mesquite Poteet
North Garland
Pool F (Williams Stadium)
Lake Highlands
Burleson
Frisco Heritage
Denton Guyer
State-Qualifying Round
Pool A winner vs. Pool B winner, 11:15 a.m. at Clark Stadium
Pool C winner vs. Pool D winner, 11:15 a.m. at Clark West
Pool E winner vs. Pool F winner, 11:15 a.m. at Williams
