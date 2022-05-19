Plano West 7on7

Plano West and Colleyville Heritage compete in a 7-on-7 pool play game as part of a state-qualifying tournament hosted by Plano.

On Saturday, Plano will host 23 other football programs for a Division I 7-on-7 state qualifying tournament.

The event kicks off at 8:30 a.m. with the first of three rounds of pool play for each team, followed by a round of state-qualifying games at 11:15 a.m. Three teams from the tournament will punch tickets to the Division I state tournament, set for June 24-25 at College Station.

The 24 teams in attendance are split into six four-team pools. Those in Pools A-D will compete at either Clark Stadium or the fields surrounding the venue, and those in Pools E-F will square off at Williams High School.

Below are the pools for Saturday's SQT in Plano.

Pool A (Clark Stadium)

Plano

Frisco Centennial

North Crowley

Colleyville Heritage

Pool B (Clark East)

Midlothian

Richardson Pearce

Denton Braswell

Arlington

Pool C (Clark Central)

Frisco Lone Star

Sherman

Wylie East

Plano West

Pool D (Clark West)

Denton

Coppell

Arlington Lamar

The Colony

Pool E (Williams Stadium)

Richardson Berkner

Marcus

Mesquite Poteet

North Garland

Pool F (Williams Stadium)

Lake Highlands

Burleson

Frisco Heritage

Denton Guyer

State-Qualifying Round

Pool A winner vs. Pool B winner, 11:15 a.m. at Clark Stadium

Pool C winner vs. Pool D winner, 11:15 a.m. at Clark West

Pool E winner vs. Pool F winner, 11:15 a.m. at Williams

