Just under a decade ago on March 27, 2012, the Plano boys soccer team entered its regular-season finale against rival Plano West with a chance to claim a district championship by night's end.
The Wildcats, who were one of three teams vying for that prize at the time, took care of business and got some help elsewhere to claim sole possession of first place in their district.
Ten seasons later, history repeated itself.
Plano's hopes of a 6-6A championship not only rested on needing a win Tuesday against West but for Coppell to hand Flower Mound either a loss or draw in their finale at Buddy Echols Field.
Check and check.
The Wildcats held up their end with a 2-0 shutout of the Wolves at Clark East Field, and Coppell played the Jaguars to a scoreless draw -- vaulting Plano over Flower Mound and into possession of the program's first district championship since that very season 10 years ago in 2012.
"It was a joy to see it happen for them. They've put in so much work and I knew they deserved it," said Tex McCullough, Plano head coach. "They've been so disciplined, team-oriented and unselfish. I felt like they got what they deserved and they put in the work to earn it."
The Wildcats wrapped up at 8-3-3 and 27 points following Tuesday's win, resuming a first-place perch they held for all but the previous week of the 6-6A schedule. Plano initially surrendered control of its own destiny following a 1-0 loss to Flower Mound on March 8 -- a result that coincided with a late-season lull for the program after posting an 0-2-1 mark in its prior three matches heading into Tuesday's bout with West.
Although the Wildcats remained in contention for the district title, McCullough wasn't at all focused on the happenings in Flower Mound's bout with Coppell.
"We really didn't even talk about it. Our main priority was getting back on track," he said. "I knew spring break would be tough for us with kids having tournaments and other things going on. We were missing several kids and knew that could be a tough stretch there.
"I thought last night was just important for getting a win and getting back on track to end the season strong heading into the playoffs."
The Wildcats received goals from seniors Nolan Giles and Cristian Cifuentes to posted their first clean sheet on defense since Feb. 25 against Hebron. It was only once Tuesday's win became clear that Plano began to check around on how Flower Mound was faring against Coppell.
"We stayed on the field for a little bit. Those kids all have social media and they find out things quick," McCullough said. "They were Twitter watching, texting their friends, and a lot of our parents were texting parents that they knew who might know what was happening. It took about eight or 10 minutes after our game to find out."
McCullough said his players got word of that the scoreless draw between the Jaguars and Cowboys had gone final about 10 minutes after Plano's match ended, and the celebrations were on.
"They were ecstatic. It was a good moment, just one of those moments that's tough to get to in sports," McCullough said. "With all the competition around here, it's really hard to win a district title. It was a good feeling, not just for us but for the community and Plano. It's nice to see some of these Plano teams getting back up there."
Given the track record of Plano's senior class, the Wildcats expected nothing less. McCullough noted that his seniors won district championships on junior varsity as both freshmen and sophomores. When several were promoted to varsity last year, they helped steer Plano to its first playoff appearance since 2014.
The Wildcats returned plenty of those upperclassmen for this group, so much so that 18 seniors comprise Plano's 24-man roster. That experience worked wonders as the Wildcats navigated through a parity-driven 6-6A district -- Plano started hot with a 4-0-1 record in league play and picked up at least one point in nine of its first 10 matches.
"Honestly, this was one the least stressful years I've had with the district because I just believed in my team," McCullough said. "I believed in what we were doing and believed that my kids were disciplined and mentally tough enough to fight through it. I believed in my kids. It's one of the least stressful years I've had and it was because the maturity of the team was very high. There's a lot of leadership and a lot of kids who care. I believe we could win every game and I think the kids did too."
With a wealth of experience comes a mental toughness for handling adversity, and McCullough said that his club's confidence never waned, even following late-season losses to Flower Mound and Lewisville. There was always a reassurance the Wildcats would get things on track.
Tuesday's win validated that faith, and Plano gets a chance to add to its resurgent campaign next week against Denton Guyer in the bi-district round of the Class 6A playoffs, set for 7:30 p.m. March 25 at Kuykendall Stadium in Frisco.
Just as they captured their first district title in a decade, the Wildcats haven't won a playoff match since the 2012 season. Plano isn't setting the bar just there, however.
"We have a bigger goal. We want to challenge for a state title," McCullough said. "We're excited to be in the tournament ... but our main objective hasn't been reached yet. We're going to go as far as we can go."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.