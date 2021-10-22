For the 11th time in the past 12 years, the Plano West tennis team is headed to state.
The Wolves once again assured their spot among the final four in the UIL playoffs after emerging from the Abilene Tennis Center unscathed following two days of action in the Region I-6A tournament. On Thursday, West shut out Keller for an 11-0 victory to set up a rematch of last year’s regional final with longtime rival Southlake Carroll — a Friday bout that went the way of the Wolves, 10-2.
“It’s just another step closer to our ultimate goal,” said Morgen Walker, West head coach. “The kids are excited. We were able to take care of some things Thursday and Friday, getting on and off the court injury-free. That’s always important when going to state: being healthy and playing well. We feel pretty good.”
The Wolves improved to 19-1 on the season, right on schedule for a program making its 19th overall appearance at the state tournament. West has finished as state runner-up in Class 6A each of the past two seasons.
Should the Wolves get over the hump this year, expect the team’s boys lineups to have its say. On Friday, West swept all three doubles matches in straight sets and had either won or led in all boys singles matches when play concluded against Carroll.
Picking up wins in doubles were the duos of Ethan Scribner and Kishan Kersten (6-2, 6-2), Utham Koduri and Dmitri Goubin (6-3, 6-0) and Anirudh Reddy and Gopal Koduri (6-1, 6-2). Kersten and Scribner added singles wins to the team’s final tally.
“They’re the best boys doubles team in the state, period. They’ve played that way all year and are continuing to do so now,” Walker said. “It’s always nice to have that in our corner as we move into each round, knowing that our boys will be there. But at the same time, our girls really stepped up today as well. I’m proud of how they competed and won two doubles matches and some singles matches.”
West’s girls picked up wins in two of three doubles matches as part of a 5-2 lead at the turn. Both wins required a tiebreaker with the tandems of Summer Shannon and Cody Huang (6-3, 3-6, 1-0) and Emma Thoms and Nethra Krishnan (6-2, 1-6, 1-0) prevailing in three sets.
“We needed to remember what we were doing,” Walker said. “We weren’t moving or striking the ball like we needed to. We let things be dictated towards us versus us being the ones who dictated play. We refocused for both tiebreakers and finished things off.”
Huang mustered some more third-set magic in winning her singles match (3-6, 6-0, 1-0), while Shannon and Valerie Sanchez also notched singles victories to help West’s cause.
“It’s a team effort. There are years when I’ve had the best boys team in the state and we didn’t end up winning it all and the same with the girls,” Walker said. “It’s a team effort. It’s true team tennis.”
Friday’s win capped a resounding tour through Region I for the Wolves. Across the first five rounds of the postseason, West outscored playoff opponents Denton Guyer, Richardson Pearce, Allen, Keller and Carroll by a combined count of 53-4. Their past three opponents — Allen in the regional quarterfinals, Keller in the regional semifinals and Carroll in the regional finals — all rank in the top 11 in 6A by the Texas Tennis Coaches Association, including the No. 5 Dragons, a team West bested last season in this exact round of the playoffs, 10-4.
“They’re going to be tough. The fact that [Carroll is] playing us raises their level that much more and that’s what you want,” Walker said. “You want rivalries and matches where you know it’ll take your best. If you have any kind of competitiveness whatsoever, you welcome these kinds of things.”
Walker expects that to be the case on Friday when the Wolves begin play in the 6A state semifinals. West, ranked No. 1 in 6A by the TTCA, will see plenty of familiar competition upon arriving at Texas A&M University, the site of the state tournament — as of Friday afternoon, The Woodlands (No. 9) and Houston Memorial (No. 3) had won Regions II and III, respectively, and Austin Lake Travis (No. 4) was leading Austin Westlake (No. 7).
West returns to action at 11:30 a.m. Friday for the 6A semifinals. A win would advance the Wolves to Saturday for another 11:30 a.m. start in the state final.
“It’s a business trip — we’re not going on vacation,” Walker said. “We’re going down there with one goal in mind and in order to do that we’ve got to get some work done Monday and Tuesday. Then we’ll strap it on and get after it.”
