GARLAND — The Plano West volleyball team punched its ticket to the state championship match for the first time in program history on Friday — and did so in nothing short of heart-racing, nerve-wracking fashion.
What began as redemptive dominance dissipated into near-disaster and, at last, crescendoed in a history-making moment for the Lady Wolves after holding off Fort Bend Ridge Point, 3-2 (25-21, 25-11, 18-25, 21-25, 15-13), in the Class 6A state semifinals at the Curtis Culwell Center.
“It’s exciting. It’s typical of what this team has been — they step up when they need to,” said Justin Waters, West head coach. “We slipped up a bit in the third and fourth sets and made a lot of same mistakes we did last year. We had a talk with them and said, ‘It’s one set to 15. Who cares how we got here? Let’s go take care of business.’”
The Lady Wolves, whose title hopes were dashed against Ridge Point in this exact round of the postseason last year, talked about overcoming the mental lapses that they felt cost them in the initial semifinal meeting.
They had a chance to prove as much in Friday’s fifth set, trading haymakers with the Lady Panthers on the way to an 11-11 stalemate. From there, senior Iman Ndiaye took over.
The UCLA commit hammered down kills for West’s next three points, staking her squad to a 14-12 lead following her match-high 27th kill. Ndiaye was dialed in from the get-go of the match’s decisive set, logging six kills and a block in the fifth stanza.
“I just knew what to run whenever certain blockers were up there. I know what angles to hit and I just have a clear view when I’m up there,” Ndiaye said.
Athough Ndiaye had to sub out following her final kill, the Lady Wolves held on after senior Noelle Piatas put away a setup from junior Ashley Le to help West prevail, 15-13, for a spot in the state final.
Ndiaye’s big night was aided by 26 kills and 16 digs from senior Jill Pressly, plus 10 kills from Piatas. Le tallied 47 assists and junior Lindsey Zhang led the defense with 22 digs.
“It was close the whole time. We just had to stay in system and trust our tempo offense and swing away,” Waters said. “We started tipping a little too often, they were putting up a good block and it made it pretty predictable. Our offense was a little predictable, so we just had to speed it up and be crafty.”
It was a rewarding finish to a match that meshed both dominance and disaster for the Lady Wolves. West used an 11-2 run in the first set to gain a comfortable margin over Ridge Point en route to a 25-21 win — a frame that didn’t come without a bit of resistance as the Lady Panthers trimmed a 21-11 deficit to 24-21.
The Lady Wolves were a bit more emphatic in the following frame, orchestrating a 13-0 run for a 14-1 lead that fueled a 25-11 victory and put the District 9-6A co-champions on the doorstep of a sweep.
Ridge Point had other ideas, relentlessly scrapping on defense and riding the trio of Reagan Rutherford (16 kills), Claire Jeter (11 kills, six blocks) and Sydney Jordan (nine kills, seven blocks) to reverse momentum.
“We just kind of tightened up and let off the gas at the service line,” Waters said. “They were in system and we tightened up on serve-receive, so we were running a lot of our offense out of system and became even more predictable.”
The Lady Wolves nearly pulled off a major comeback in the fourth frame, despite trailing by as many as nine points (17-8) before closing the gap to 20-20 on a Ridge Point error. Le was instrumental in the rally, serving up three consecutive aces, but Rutherford and the Lady Panthers held on to drag West to a fifth set.
“The first two sets, we were really excited and thought we were going to win it in three,” Ndiaye said. “Then we got down and it was hard getting everyone motivated again, but fighting through that and pulling out that fifth set was just the best feeling.”
The win puts West one victory away from its first-ever state championship, with no small feat standing in the way of that goal. The Lady Wolves square off with No. 1 nationally ranked Trophy Club Byron Nelson at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Culwell Center for the 6A title.
“They’re No. 1 in the nation for a reason,” Waters said. “It’s going to be a difficult match, but we’re both here for a reason. I think it’ll be a battle and whoever shows up ready to play is going to take it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.