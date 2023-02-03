Plano West vs Marcus

Plano West sophomore Jaylen Lawal, left, attempts to finish a shot through the Marcus defense during Friday's District 6-6A matchup.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

PLANO — If the Plano West boys basketball team has visions of mounting a late-season charge towards a potential playoff spot, Friday night was a good place to start.

The Wolves kept their postseason hopes afloat after a strong closing stretch proved to be the difference in an otherwise nip-and-tuck battle with visiting Marcus, 54-49. West improved to 4-6 in District 6-6A, just one game behind the duo of Coppell and Lewisville, both of whom sit at 5-5 with four games remaining in the regular season.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

