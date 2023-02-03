PLANO — If the Plano West boys basketball team has visions of mounting a late-season charge towards a potential playoff spot, Friday night was a good place to start.
The Wolves kept their postseason hopes afloat after a strong closing stretch proved to be the difference in an otherwise nip-and-tuck battle with visiting Marcus, 54-49. West improved to 4-6 in District 6-6A, just one game behind the duo of Coppell and Lewisville, both of whom sit at 5-5 with four games remaining in the regular season.
"I think it just came down to having guys where we can put the ball in their hands and trust them in those situations," said Jeremy McFerrin, West head coach. "We've had some big games this year, but we were all in the same situation with not being able to practice this week. It felt like Christmas break again.
"Defensively, I felt like we got more locked in on what we needed to get done. We finished out possessions by getting the rebound and limiting them to one shot. We were able to come down and show a lot of patience offensively and force them to put pressure on us."
Those areas were a sore spot at times in the second half, despite an encouraging start to the third quarter for the Wolves, who played the Marauders to a 22-22 tie at halftime. West responded with a 7-0 run out of the break, only for Marcus to counter with a 16-9 stretch of its own to close out the frame. Both teams got hot from the outside — at one point combining to make five 3-pointers over a 75-second span — but it was the Marauders' activity on the glass that kept West from getting separation.
Marcus pulled within 41-40 with 6:40 to play following a put-back from junior Dyson Dudley, but the Wolves managed to slow Marcus on the offensive glass the rest of the way.
"We just challenged them," McFerrin said. "You feel like you're almost calling them out, whether it's letting their man get around them, not boxing out, not helping on the ball or the drive, and not getting the rebound. I felt like those timeouts honed in on challenging our guys to do what needed to be done. I thought they all stepped up."
It was as close as the Marauders would get, as West countered with a 7-2 run midway through the frame to build a 51-44 lead with 2:52 remaining. Two free throws from Marcus sophomore Jayden Ramnanan gave way to a quick 3-ball on the other end by West junior Curt Stevenson, followed by a put-back from junior Saharsh Lavu moments later for a three-possession edge.
Marcus sophomore Frankie Chiakpo offered one last gasp with five straight points, including a banked-in 3-pointer to make it 51-49, but West pulled away inside the final minute on free throws from sophomore Jaylen Lawal.
Lawal finished the night with a game-high 22 points, aided by five makes from long range as the Marauders did their part to wall off any driving lanes early on for West's leading scorer. Junior Xavier Wilcox came off the bench to score 10 points.
"Jaylen is one of those guys who can score a lot for us. It's just getting him to be more comfortable throughout the whole game of utilizing all bodies on the court and letting the game come to him versus making it happen," McFerrin said. "That's the sophomore side of him, but he really handled things well for us by finding their gaps and the spacing and realizing that sometimes when you're slower, you're faster and understanding when to change the pace of play."
Lawal accounted for all five of the Wolves' points during a choppy first quarter — a start that was perhaps hampered by both teams being sidelined all week by the inclement winter weather that forced school closures for four days and prevented either group from practicing.
"We sent them some workout videos to do while they were at home, plus some HUDL clips and game film," McFerrin said. "You're home and there's no place that's open to get some shots up, so you just have to utilize what you've got. One of the things we tell our guys over and over is that the mind is the strongest part of the body.
"It's part of how we're trying to grow into being a winning program, being mentally focused and mentally prepared to where you almost know the situation before it's happening and are ready to go."
Marcus sprinted out to a 12-5 lead through one quarter, only for West to find its footing in the second stanza with a 10-0 to seize its first lead of the game at 17-15 following a lay-in from Wilcox. The Marauders pulled even in the closing moments of the half, converting a turnover into a pull-up 3-pointer from freshman Luke Susko to beat the buzzer for a 22-22 tie through two frames.
Susko and Dudley led the Marauders with 10 points apiece, as the team dipped to 1-9 in district play.
West, meanwhile, remains in the playoff hunt with a number of pivotal games remaining on the schedule. The Wolves still have matchups looming against the two teams they trail for the district's final playoff spot in Lewisville and Coppell — the first of which is set for 2 p.m. Saturday when they visit the Farmers.
Get the Plano Star Courier in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.