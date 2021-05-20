Although Legacy Hills Golf Club offered up its share of challenges over two days of action, golfers from Plano West and Flower Mound still exited Georgetown with some noteworthy finishes in the Class 6A state tournament.
The Wolves placed two of their five participants in the overall top 10 en route to an eighth-place team finish. Behind the group of Jarrett Grinnell, Jayden Song, Rohan Aerrabolu, Alex Huang and Matt Comegys, West shot a two-day total of 596 with Monday-Tuesday scores of 292 and 304.
Among that group was a fifth-place finish from Huang, who totaled a 141 to finish one stroke ahead of teammate Comegys. The latter was part of a four-way tie for seventh place, joined by Flower Mound’s Rohit Madireddi at 142.
All comers played catch-up to perennial powerhouse Austin Westlake, whose blue team distanced from the pack to place first overall at 568 on scores of 283 and 285. That mark proved 18 shots better than second-place Houston Memorial, while Austin Vandegrift rounded out the top three at 587.
West was in the mix through Day One, teaming up to shoot a 292 that was good for fourth overall, but had a tougher time keeping pace behind a 304 tallied on the second swim through the course.
“It’s a tough course to learn how to play. You can walk it all you want, but playing it just a different story,” said Rick Hardison, West head coach.
Hardison lauded the Wolves’ effort, which included a banner debut at state for Huang. Just a freshman, he was one of four players to shoot a 70 on Monday, which was good for fourth overall. Huang barely budged, nearly matching that score with a 71 on Tuesday to solidify a spot in the top five.
“Certainly as a freshman, I was extremely impressed as a coach,” Hardison said. “That can be an intimidating scene at state, plus that’s a course that takes some time to learn how to play it. For him to play as well as he did was really impressive.”
Not far behind was Comegys, who was initially tied for the individual lead through one day of play in Georgetown. Tied atop the leaderboard with Westlake’s Sean-Karl Dobson, Comegys, a junior, was one of just three golfers to shoot below 70 on the day with a 68. Matching that pace was a bit tougher on Day Two, as the Region I-6A champion dipped to seventh place with a 74 to finish at 142 for the event.
“He’s been our mainstay all year and our No. 1 player,” Hardison said. “He had a good tournament, especially on that first day and really finishing strong on a couple holes. On Tuesday, he was hitting the ball well but just couldn’t get putts to fall. Somedays that happens in golf.”
Fellow Wolves Song and Grinnell were also neck-and-neck the entirety of the tournament. Song totaled a 156 (77-79) for the event and Grinnell finished up his season shooting a 157 (77-80) at state. Aerrabolu logged a 178 on scores of 86 and 92.
“I was certainly proud of the effort. You’re down there trying to win it, and if not that then to get a medal,” Hardison said. “We didn’t accomplish that goal, but we’ve got three of the five coming back and that’ll give Plano West a good core to build on.”
Meanwhile, Tuesday’s state finale marked the final chapter in a productive high school career for Madireddi, who was making his first trip to state. He was one of just four golfers in the top 10 to improve their score on Tuesday, making up for shooting a 74 on Monday that initially had the Jaguar outside the top 25.
“He missed some putts on Day One. We went back to the hotel and worked on some stuff after the round,” said Darren Bailey, Flower Mound head coach. “His tempo was a little off and it caused him to miss a few putts, but he still shot a 74 and 2-over par.”
Those adjustments paid off by shooting a 68 on Tuesday to rise up the leaderboard and into a tie for seventh place.
“Day 2 was a whole different story. He was sinking putts and chipping in — his shot game has always been pretty good,” Bailey said. “Day 2 was about moving up the leaderboard, which he did. His putting was great and really helped.”
Bailey noted that Madireddi finished the tournament by sinking an eagle on the 18th hole, a gratifying end to the high school portion of a career that will resume on the college links at North Texas.
“I think he’s learning that he can finally go low and hang with the better players in the group. You look at that leaderboard and a lot of those guys are going to big-time Division I schools in college and a few might even make it to the PGA Tour,” Bailey said. “Rohit is learning that he can be just as good as those guys and how to keep his foot on the pedal when he’s on a birdie streak. He’s starting to get confidence up and see that he can hang with those guys.”
