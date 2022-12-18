Jaylen Lawal

Plano West sophomore Jaylen Lawal already has a 47-point game under his belt early into the 2022-23 season.

 Photo courtesy of Alex Lee

The second offseason under a new coaching staff tends to feel much different than the first, and a full spring and summer under its new regime has served the Plano West boys basketball team well early into the 2022-23 season.

The Wolves began District 6-6A play on Friday against Flower Mound, anxious to work their way back into the playoff hunt after an eighth-place finish last season. The signs are there for second-year head coach Jeremy McFerrin.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Did You Know?

Winners of 10 games heading into their District 6-6A opener, Plano West has already exceeded its win total from last season.

Load comments