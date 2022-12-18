The second offseason under a new coaching staff tends to feel much different than the first, and a full spring and summer under its new regime has served the Plano West boys basketball team well early into the 2022-23 season.
The Wolves began District 6-6A play on Friday against Flower Mound, anxious to work their way back into the playoff hunt after an eighth-place finish last season. The signs are there for second-year head coach Jeremy McFerrin.
"They have confidence in what we're doing. I have confidence in the guys and what they're capable of doing, and they have confidence in the program and what we're working towards," McFerrin said. "It's always tough early into a new system when you're trying to set standards, and the guys were working hard last year despite it really being just an eight-month relationship. Having more time together, they've done a good job."
A full offseason to further grasp the ins and outs of McFerrin's system and vision for the program has paid dividends early on, with West already surpassing its win total from last season. The Wolves did so behind a four-game win streak leading into their 6-6A opener, closing strong at the Mansfield Spring Creek Barbeque Tournament followed by non-district wins over two playoff qualifiers from last season in Prosper (54-52) and Amarillo Tascosa (80-52) to improve to 10-5 on the year.
"This year has been a lot smoother. It's big anytime you can have the spring with your guys, especially with them coming into a new system, learning the process and how we want to build up our feeder pattern," McFerrin said. "The communication with the players and coaches has been a lot smoother and having the spring and summer to work together and outline a plan."
McFerrin admitted there are still times when the Wolves will endure a lapse in focus, and they've paid the price. Through the first two weeks of the season, West sat at just 4-4 overall with only one of those games decided by single digits.
Steadily but surely, the Wolves have conjured a bit more consistency of late. One area where that reflects early on, according to McFerrin, has been in the team's offensive efficiency.
"We're putting the ball in the hole much better," McFerrin said. "Our shooting percentages are much higher this season. The guys are getting easier shots—turning down tough shots and finding someone else for an easier look. I think our field goal percentage is the biggest reason we've been able to outscore opponents."
That has shown up on the scoreboard and even in the program history books, with the Dec. 10 blowout of Tascosa headlined by a school-record 47 points scored by sophomore Jaylen Lawal — no small feat for a program that has produced its share of blue-chip prospects throughout its history. Lawal, who captured co-newcomer of the year honors in 6-6A as a freshman, has picked up where he left off.
"He played a great game. The ball went in for him very easily," McFerrin said. "He had struggled a little bit the night earlier against Prosper, but he's always the type to stay after a game and shoot and get up early the next morning to shoot some more. He was working to get in the right spots and our guys did a good job finding him.
"One of our shooters was setting Jaylen screens to get him open because he knew Jaylen had the hot hand, and Jaylen is a scorer for us and can do a lot off the ball as well."
McFerrin added that having other capable scorers has opened things up for Lawal. Earlier this season, junior Xavier Lewis broke the school's single-game record for made 3-pointers with 11, and senior Omari Burnett has juggled complementary scoring with operating the offense from the backcourt. McFerrin has also been impressed with the consistency down low from senior Ryan Smith.
"The guys utilized the summer to accept their roles, put the ball in the right guy's hands and get some buckets," McFerrin said. "It's been across the board, too. We're led by some guys, but it's never just one guy. We've had some injuries that hopefully we're growing from once we get some guys back."
The challenge lies in translating those productive habits built during the preseason to what projects to be a fairly balanced 6-6A slate. The Wolves are in search of their first playoff appearance since 2019, having qualified for the postseason just twice since their Class 6A state championship run in 2015. That title campaign capped a stretch of eight straight playoff berths—a standard McFerrin hopes his program can recapture in due time.
"Our guys know what to expect. I feel like we've played the kind of competition that will get us ready and now it's on us to go out and execute it," McFerrin said. "We want to get back in the playoff hunt like Plano West had been for years."
