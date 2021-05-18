Two new faces will be perusing the sidelines during basketball games at Plano West next season.
On Monday, Jeremy McFerrin announced via Twitter that he has accepted the position as the Wolves’ next head boys basketball coach. Nine days prior on May 8, Charlie Grant was announced as the next head girls basketball coach at West.
McFerrin, like his predecessor Anthony Morgan, comes to Plano from out west. The coach spent the previous four years as head coach at Lubbock Monterey where led the Plainsmen to playoff appearances all four seasons, including a regional semifinal berth in 2019.
McFerrin’s coaching roots are mostly tied to Lubbock. A Texas Tech graduate, he was head coach for 10 years at Trinity Christian-Lubbock from 2008-18. At the private school level, McFerrin led the program to a Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools 4A state championship in 2017 — that same year, he was named the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches coach of the year.
“It is that bittersweet time for a coach that as one door opens another has to close,” McFerrin wrote on Twitter. “I will cherish my time and most importantly the relationships we have formed in Lubbock. At this time, I have resigned at Monterey to start a new journey and lead the Plano West Wolves.”
McFerrin inherits a West program that took its lumps during a pandemic-riddled 2020-21 season. That include a 3-11 finish in District 6-6A to place seventh.
Under Morgan, the Wolves qualified for the playoffs 10 times, won four district championships and a Class 6A state title in 2015.
As McFerrin looks to get West back on track, Grant takes over a Lady Wolves’ program that also finished outside the postseason picture in a competitive 6-6A conference. It’s one the new coach has plenty of familiarity with, however, having coached against West the past two seasons as an assistant on Jessica Linson’s staff at Plano East.
During that time, the Lady Panthers have enjoyed a resurgence that culminated last season in a district championship and the program’s first trip to the regional finals since 1993.
Prior to coaching East, Grant logged stops at Arlington Seguin, North Mesquite, Wichita Falls Rider and Midwestern State University.
He takes over a Lady Wolves’ program with as rich a tradition as any in the area over the past two decades. West has won 12 district championships since 2002 and a state championship in 2006 but has missed the playoffs the past four seasons.
