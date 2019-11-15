For the second consecutive year, the Plano West volleyball team was among the final two teams standing in the Region II-6A tournament.
Along the way, the Lady Wolves both scored a small measure of revenge and weathered a set unlike any other in their season in racking up a 3-0 sweep of The Woodlands (35-33, 25-22, 25-21) in the regional semifinals, held at Sam Houston State University.
It was a reversal of fortunes from earlier in the season, when The Woodlands dealt West its first loss of the year in a 2-1 verdict back in August at the Allen Texas Open.
“I think a lot of it just came down to game planning. I wasn’t able to watch film on them for a few days like I was this time around, and it just came down to figuring out how their offense runs and what we could do to stop it,” said Justin Waters, West head coach. “I wasn’t really too worried about that first result, considering it was in a tournament and a back-to-back match when we played them.”
Friday’s rematch took on a far different tone, beginning with a wild opening set that required 68 points before the Wolves emerged victorious, 35-33. The frame featured 23 ties and a stretch that the two state-ranked powerhouses traded 26 consecutive points until the Lady Wolves won out thanks to a Lady Highlander attack error.
“That was absurd. I’m still in disbelief. I ran out of subs at point 25 and then we go three full rotations with a 5-foot-4 DS (Lindsey Zhang) hitting outside. I’m not even sure how that works,” Waters said. “The Woodlands runs their offense in front of the setter, which puts their block with our middle blocker and our right-side blocker, and we still had our starters out there.
“The fact that [Zhang] was in the front row and wasn’t really involved in the block didn’t affect us too much. It affected us offensively, but we still had big hitters on the right side and we managed to stay in system and take care of that.”
The opening set also established a familiar tone for West in that senior Jill Pressly asserted her will from the onset — recording 14 kills in the first frame en route to a match-high 28. Senior Iman Ndiaye logged nine kills and senior Noelle Piatas chipped in seven. Junior Ashley Le added 24 assists and senior Sydney Yap chipped in 17.
“It was just knowing where they wanted to go with the ball and having the block in the right position,” Waters said. “I thought we got a bunch of great touches on the block, which managed to slow it down and helped us stay in system. It also helped that Jill hit over .500 and the way she was getting kills was super impressive.”
The Lady Wolves followed with set wins of 25-22 and 25-21 to secure a second consecutive regional finals berth — although unlike last year, there will be a different opponent standing between West and a trip to state.
Following the Lady Wolves’ victory over The Woodlands, Klein took down Prosper in a five-set showdown to book its first trip to the regional finals since 2002.
West and Klein will square off 1 p.m. Saturday from Sam Houston State.
