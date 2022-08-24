PLANO — Fresh off winning the Allen Texas Open for the second consecutive year, the Plano West volleyball team's arrow continues to point upwards.
In working through the graduation of five all-district performers and the arrival of a new head coach in former Plano assistant Cooper Phillips, the Lady Wolves have emerged sporting a familiar level of play. West showcased as much by winning all seven matches during its tournament run in Allen and built off that success on Tuesday at home by edging perennial powerhouse Prosper in five sets (25-12, 25-23, 22-25, 22-25, 15-11).
"It's all new to me and new to them. But I think the confidence of winning a tournament and then winning a game like this makes a difference," Phillips said. "We thought we could do this tonight and we did."
FINAL: @planowestvb 3, @prospervb 2 (25-12, 25-23, 22-25, 22-25, 15-11)Man, of all the ways for this one to end. What a point by West's Sophia Wei to vault the ball over the Prosper defense and just inside the line. Awesome match, would definitely be down for a playoff rematch. pic.twitter.com/i0oBbp45cW
Consider it a crash-course in resilience for the two state-ranked programs. Prosper, which entered the week tabbed No. 5 in 6A by the Texas Girls Coaches Association, suffered a rare 13-point loss in set one and promptly stared down a 2-0 set deficit before finding it second wind during the third and fourth frames.
But even as the Lady Eagles mustered enough late to pull even at 2-2 and force a fifth set, West (No. 18) didn't waver and promptly resumed control of the match in the race to 15 points.
"It's just about needing one more," Phillips said. "We had to get back to doing the things that worked for us, serving aggressively and staying disciplined. We knew they'd get their points because they're good, but so are we, and we felt like if we could keep them out of system the way we needed to, we'd have a chance."
The Lady Wolves sprinted out to a 10-5 start in the fifth set, bolstered by three aces, including two from senior Blaire Bayless, to short-circuit the formidable Prosper attack. The Lady Eagles regrouped following a timeout and strung together a 6-0 run to claim an 11-10 lead thanks to a kill from senior Lauren Evans.
But just as quickly as that pendulum swung the way of the visitors, West was right back on the attack with five consecutive points to close out the match for good. The duo of junior Kate Mansfield and senior Katelyn Ruhman teamed up for three kills during that stretch, leading to a frenetic closing sequence that culminated in sophomore Sophia Wei volleying the ball back over the net and over the Prosper defense, only for it to land just inside the back line for the decisive point.
"We knew it was going to be a battle because they have great players in almost every position. We knew we would have to be super disciplined, no matter what," Phillips said. "We came out strong, punched them quick, but we knew they'd come back and they really showed their resilience tonight. But our game plan was to serve tough, and even though we missed a few in the third and fourth sets, we got back on track in the fifth and that made a huge difference for us. Taking them out of system was the way we needed to do it tonight."
West didn't wait long to find success behind the service line, thanks to a stunning run by Bayless to open the ballgame. The Pitt commit blasted the Lady Eagles with a run of seven aces over an eight-point stretch, bending one serve after another with a heavy top-spin that sparked a run of 11 consecutive points for the Lady Wolves.
"It was phenomenal. Not a lot of girls in the league we play in top-spin serve that hard," Phillips said. "Usually I teach top-spin as kind of a down ball, but she's got the arm for it so we'll let it rip. We can afford a couple misses if she's going to go on an eight-point run."
Even the Bayless serves that didn't nosedive right in front of the Prosper defense were hastily sent back over the net for West to tee up a kill of its own. On the night, Bayless totaled 10 aces to go along with 19 kills.
The Lady Wolves dialed up their top hitter plenty down the stretch in a back-and-forth second set, with Bayless recording three of the final four points in a 25-23 victory for a 2-0 set lead.
From there, Prosper tweaked its rotation, cleaned up the early serve-receive hiccups, and reaped the benefits. The Lady Eagles toughed out consecutive set wins of 25-22 and 25-22, distancing from West after both teams were tied 21-21 in the third and fourth sets. Junior Ayden Ames was a constant late in both frames, tallying two kills in each set to break those ties.
Head coach Erin Kauffman noted the need to mix up Prosper's attack following the team's season-opening 3-1 win at Lovejoy on Aug. 9. And although Ames again led Prosper with 12 kills, she was complemented by 11 kills from senior Ella Chaney and 10 from sophomore Hannah Beauford. Beauford's tally came on an efficient .412 hitting percentage against a stout West back line. The Lady Eagles totaled 17 blocks in the loss, led by five from Evans and four apiece from Beauford and Ames.
The loss marked just Prosper's third on the year, dipping the state-ranked team to 11-3 overall prior to its trip south to Leander to participate in the annual Volleypalooza tournament from Thursday-Saturday. West (12-2), meanwhile, returns to the court at 6:30 p.m. Friday for a road match at Frisco Lone Star.
