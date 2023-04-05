Plano West softball

Plano West senior Brooke Hilton, right, had a big night at the plate on Tuesday to help the Lady Wolves top Plano 6-2 for their third straight win.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

PLANO — The Plano West softball team won its third game in a row on Tuesday, and each win has carried more weight than the last in one of the area's most competitive districts.

The Lady Wolves cleared a sizable hurdle the week prior on March 28 in defeating Flower Mound for the first time since 2016, 9-2, and followed that up with an 11-1 rout of Coppell that pulled West even with the Lady Jaguars for first place in 6-6A.

