PLANO — The Plano West softball team won its third game in a row on Tuesday, and each win has carried more weight than the last in one of the area's most competitive districts.
The Lady Wolves cleared a sizable hurdle the week prior on March 28 in defeating Flower Mound for the first time since 2016, 9-2, and followed that up with an 11-1 rout of Coppell that pulled West even with the Lady Jaguars for first place in 6-6A.
After Tuesday, that top spot is all West's.
The Lady Wolves used a four-run third inning to spark a 6-2 road win over rival Plano to improve to 7-2 in district play. Flower Mound's mid-district struggles continued in a 15-4 loss to Marcus that snapped the tie atop the league standings.
"There was a lot of excitement," said Mike Ledsome, West head coach, on learning his team had risen to first place last week. "Flower Mound was somebody we hadn't played well against, and we had been working so hard for that game and getting that one gave us so much confidence. These girls are having fun, they're confident and the team chemistry is amazing."
FINAL: Plano West 6, Plano 2@PWSH_Softball posts a 4-run 3rd inning and gets out of a handful of jams afterwards to hold off @planosoftball and improve to 7-2 in 6-6A. If this FloMo-Marcus score holds, West will have sole possession of 1st place. Plano dips to 4-5. pic.twitter.com/MK2HU7Ff8N— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) April 5, 2023
That continued into Tuesday's third inning, with West stringing together four hits in a five-batter span to open up a 4-0 lead. Freshman Ally Martin singled to open the frame and moved into scoring position off a sacrifice bunt from senior Adayah Wallace, which set up an RBI single from sophomore Izzy Dunn, an RBI double from senior Brooke Hilton and an RBI triple from freshman Abby Jennings — all in succession to build a four-run lead.
Jennings scored moments later off a two-out error from the Lady Wildcats for a 5-0 advantage.
The Nos. 2-4 spots in Ledsome's order shouldered plenty of weight on Tuesday, going 5-for-11 overall and led by two-hit outings from Hilton and Jennings.
"[Jennings] had been pressing a little bit lately, but she looked really confident this game. She looked like she did at the start of the year," Ledsome said. "And Brooke having the game that she did, you can see that she's starting to feel better. She's bouncing around and is ready to hit, and that's why I've got her in the 3-hole right now. She's our hottest hitter."
Top 3: The @PWSH_Softball bats are humming to start the 3rd. Back-to-back RBI doubles from Izzy Dunn and Brooke Hilton, followed by an RBI triple from Abby Jennings up the lead to 4-0 vs Plano. Dunn, Hilton hits below. pic.twitter.com/58HGfHw317— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) April 5, 2023
West posted four its eight hits in the fourth inning, a number matched by the Lady Wildcats on the night. Plano had its chances to threaten on Tuesday, putting two runners on with one out in the third and fifth innings, only for junior pitcher Carra Cleaves and the Lady Wolves' defense to avert any further damage at each turn.
"That's the kind of pitcher [Cleaves] is. She's really good at that," Ledsome said. "We didn't her in the last pitch because she needed some rest after pitching a lot of innings up to that point, and you could see she was stronger tonight. We'll try and do that where we can, but we're trying to win every game and I have confidence in all three of my pitchers right now."
It wasn't until the sixth inning when Plano broke through. A leadoff double from senior Kyndall Ramby and a single by freshman Taylor Pitts sparked a two-run frame for the Lady Wildcats. Senior Penelope Hurtado plated a run on a groundout and freshman Cadence Charland ripped a double to center field to score another, trimming the gap to 5-2.
"Before the inning, we talked about what we had seen so far. We talked about the speed differential and that we hadn't seen much off-speed, so our focus was to be on time," said Kierin Stevens, Plano head coach. "We knew that if we were on time then we could select some good pitches and put some stuff together. The kids did a good job getting a couple runs."
Bot 6: @planosoftball is in business. Lady Wildcats plate a run on a groundout and the Cadence Charland belts an RBI double to center. Plano cuts the West lead to 5-2. pic.twitter.com/ptxYNPZh1r— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) April 5, 2023
Freshman Darby DeJean and senior Jillian Grubenhoff logged two hits apiece for the Lady Wildcats, who entered the night as part of a four-way tie for third place in the district. Plano dipped to 4-5 with the loss, good for sixth place and one game behind the trio of Marcus, Hebron and Lewisville at 5-4.
"It's what happens when you have a district where everyone, for the most part, is pretty evenly matched," Stevens said. "I think the different scores show that on any day, it's anyone's game. When you have four teams tied for third place and two others tied for first, it shows the skill level in this district from top to bottom."
Ledsome, whose team isn't far removed from that cluster, echoed similar sentiments.
"It's total parity. Almost every team can hit and pitching to these lineups is so hard right now," he said. "When you're able to hold them down, you've done a great job because so many of these lineups are hitting lineups.
"You've got to play defense and we've put an emphasis on that and pitching. We've got good hitters and I know they can do things and manufacture runs with their speed, but I've told them that if they keep themselves in a ballgame defensively, you've got a chance to win."
The Lady Wolves look to stay hot at 7:15 p.m. Thursday at Lewisville, while Plano tries to bounce back that same time back home against Hebron.
