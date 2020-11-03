The Plano West volleyball team evened up the season series against District 6-6A opponent Marcus with a 3-0 (25-21, 25-20, 25-17) sweep in Tuesday’s home match.
The Lady Wolves (14-2, 9-1) now possess wins over Flower Mound and Marcus. All three teams are currently in a tight race for the district crown.
“Honestly, I thought we could’ve played a lot better,” said Justin Waters, West head coach. “I wasn’t too happy with the runs we were giving up or how we were getting our kills or executing the game plan. There’s a lot of room to get better.”
Marcus (14-4, 9-2) played the match without two key contributors from its October win over West. Senior outside hitter Paige Hunden and senior middle Jazmyn Edmond were both sidelined with injuries.
Hunden contributed seven kills and three blocks last time the Lady Marauders faced West and Edmond tallied five blocks.
“That made a little bit of a difference for us just having different personnel,” said Danielle Barker, Marcus head coach. “The people who took their place stepped up, but I think our others didn’t really step up as much as they should. We over-thought everything and tried to do too much.”
In the first two sets, the Lady Wolves trailed early but found a rhythm around the middle portion of the frames with the help of numerous Marcus errors. West took a 12-11 lead in set one and never trailed the rest of the way and did the same in set two with a 13-12 advantage.
Set one saw eight ties, but the Wolves used kills from juniors Camryn McGough and Kaila Garnett to take its largest lead of the set thus far at 18-15. Senior Lindsey Zhang recorded a late ace and junior Jean Dixon made it set point with a kill.
“That’s just how we’ve been playing this year,” Waters said. “We come out slow and they just have to get hit in the mouth, I guess, before they start deciding to play. It’s just a lack of focus. That’s just on me to get them focused before the game.”
Marcus junior Ifenna Cos-Okpalla notched a pair of kills to open the second set and the Lady Marauders led by as much as 7-4. Through the first part of the second set, the Lady Wolves committed their share of errors while Marcus played cleanly.
Once West took its first lead on a kill from Dixon, the narrative switched and the Lady Wolves cut down on the mistakes while Marcus suffered a handful of attacking and service errors.
“We did not serve well,” Barker said. “We missed a lot of serves, but the ones we got in were easy. We didn’t take care of the ball at the serving line, so that made it easy for Plano West to score on us.”
Garnett scored two kills in a six-point span and a trio of consecutive attacks from Dixon, sophomore Blaire Bayless and senior Hunter Anderson clinched a 25-20 victory and granted West a 2-0 lead.
Bayless’ defense and offense went on display to kick off the final set. The sophomore outside hitter provided back-to-back blocks and later added two kills to help West to a 10-5 lead.
“First time we played them, they didn’t really set their right side too much,” Waters said. “So we focused on their strong outside and their strong middle. They relied a lot on their right side tonight and caught us a little off guard. Once we noticed that, we talked to Blaire mid-rally and told her what to look for and that kind of gave her the jump on the right side.”
Bayless’ third kill of the set made it 16-11 and the Lady Wolves used kills from Garnett and McGough to put away the Lady Marauders and complete the sweep.
Marcus has two district losses to West and Flower Mound and will get another shot at the Lady Jaguars in a Friday home match at 6:30 p.m.
West, which will play Flower Mound once more before the regular season concludes, owns a 2-1 record against the Jaguars and Marcus. They next play Lewisville at 6:30 p.m. Friday on the road.
“We know Region I is a nightmare, so there’s a huge difference between finishing first in district and finishing second or third,” Waters said. “We’re focused on getting first. We feel like we match up a little better if we get that first position out of district.”
