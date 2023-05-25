Plano West golf

The Plano West boys golf team finished in fifth place at the Class 6A state tournament, highlighted by a second-place individual finish from senior Ethan Fang (second from left).

 Photo courtesy of Plano ISD Athletics / Twitter

For the second consecutive year, the 18th hole at Georgetown's Legacy Hills Golf Club worked wonders for a member of the Plano West boys golf team.

Last season, it was alum Matt Comegys who came through in the clutch with an eagle shot from roughly 35 yards out that wound up clinching the individual Class 6A state championship. On Tuesday, senior Ethan Fang used a strong finish of his own at the state tournament to climb one spot higher on the podium.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

