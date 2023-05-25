For the second consecutive year, the 18th hole at Georgetown's Legacy Hills Golf Club worked wonders for a member of the Plano West boys golf team.
Last season, it was alum Matt Comegys who came through in the clutch with an eagle shot from roughly 35 yards out that wound up clinching the individual Class 6A state championship. On Tuesday, senior Ethan Fang used a strong finish of his own at the state tournament to climb one spot higher on the podium.
Fang birdied on the 18th hole to finish one stroke ahead of Houston Memorial's Charlie Wylie and take second overall in the 6A individual standings. Fang carded rounds of 67 and 69 to total 136 over two days of play in Georgetown, helping spark the Wolves to a fifth-place team finish in their latest trip to state.
West climbed the standings by tournament's end, exiting Monday's first day of competition having shot combined total of 296, which was good for sixth overall. The Wolves managed to shave two strokes off that figure during the second day of play to tally a 294 on Tuesday.
Fang was in the lineup during West's third-place team finish last season, battling an illness on his way to carding a 153 to finish in a tie for 35th overall and fourth among the qualifiers on his own team.
But a resounding postseason for the senior, which included individual finishes of first place in District 6-6A and second in Region I-6A, concluded in fitting fashion for Fang this time around. He was one of just three golfers in 6A to log rounds of under 70 during both days at state, finishing four shots behind Austin Westlake's Adam Villanueva (67-69, 136) for the top overall spot.
In addition to Fang, the Wolves were led by junior Alex Huang, whose third consecutive trip to state resulted in a 12th-place finish (72-74, 146). Sophomore Khai Reyes shaved four strokes off his day one total to finish at 152, good for 41st overall (78-74), while senior Trey Sample (79-77, 156, 50th) and sophomore Aryan Aerrabolu (80-82, 162, 61st) had a hand in the Wolves' fifth-place team finish.
Westlake won its sixth consecutive boys state title on team-wide rounds of 287 and 287 to total 573. Austin Lake Travis (293-285, 578) and Memorial (288-295, 583) rounded out the top three.
West qualified for the state tournament for the eighth time in the past nine postseasons, finishing inside the top eight each time during that stretch. It's a tradition the Allen boys hope to establish in due time, culminating a landmark year for its program with an appearance at state.
The Eagles finished 10th overall on rounds of 302 and 308, tallying 610 for their efforts. Junior Josh Fair paced Allen by tying for 16th individually, totaling a 147 on scores of 72 and 75. Fair played his way into the top 10 with his performance on Monday.
Sophomore Rohan Shastry, meanwhile, improved his total on the second day with rounds of 76 and 73, finishing in a tie for 26th overall with a 149.
The Eagles also received contributions from seniors Fletcher Tate (76-82, 158, 55th), Matthew Rui (81-78, 159, 56th) and Jack Denton (78-86, 164, 66th) -- a veteran trio who helped elevate Allen to a district championship and third-place team finish at regionals as part of a resurgent year for the program.
