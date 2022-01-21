FLOWER MOUND -- For as much attention as the Plano boys basketball team's unbeaten season has received in recent weeks, the spotlight shined a bit brighter as the Wildcats took the floor Friday for a high-profile showdown with Marcus.
A score of media outlets and TV cameras scoured the baselines of the Marauders' arena, with more than a few extra eyes on a meeting between the first- and second-place teams in District 6-6A -- one of whom had its sights set on a rare 25-0 start to its season.
The Wildcats didn't disappoint, outscoring the Marauders 36-16 over the final two quarters to fuel a 63-38 road win that kept the team's historic season humming along while also competing an unblemished run through the first half of its 6-6A schedule.
"It actually encouraged us to go even harder tonight," said Makhi Dorsey, Plano senior, of the added spotlight on Friday's game. "It's not easy coming into someone else's gym and with all these people cheering and screaming, when you're dealing with that adversity you've got to trust your teammates. It allowed us to keep going and win."
It's a formula the Wildcats are well acquainted with, leaning on their balance and depth to blow open what was a 27-22 lead at halftime. No Plano player finished higher than senior Xavier Williams' 13 points in the win, yet five different Wildcats tallied at least seven points.
That depth shined as Friday's ballgame wore on -- although Marcus senior Zane Hicke did well to keep the Marauders afloat in the third quarter by attacking the glass for a series of put-backs as part of a 10-point outing, the Wildcats closed strong with a 9-4 run to build a 42-32 lead through three frames after Dorsey beat the buzzer with a layup.
End 3Q: Plano 42, Marcus 32Wildcats swell their lead back to double digits after Makhi Dorsey finishes a layup just before the buzzer. He's up to 7 pts on the night. pic.twitter.com/D8WJaSrfyT— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) January 22, 2022
The Wildcats accelerated the tempo during the fourth quarter, and set a pace that left Marcus reeling. Plano outscored the Marauders 21-6 during the final stanza, allowing just two points over the final four minutes while igniting a flurry of transition offense.
"We just have more numbers than they do," said Dean Christian, Plano head coach. "They have a great starting five and they're so well-coached, but when you're getting picked up full court by us, which is something we can do because of our depth, it really starts showing itself in the second half. Guys can't make the shots or cuts that they normally do, and then you've got to go on the other end and defend us, which is a tough order in itself."
That depth was compounded on Friday with the debut of junior Justin McBride, who transferred back to Plano earlier this month after previously playing for Oak Hill Academy in Virginia. The 6-foot-7 big man, tabbed a four-star prospect by 247Sports.com, scored four points off the bench and contributed to a stifling defensive effort by the Wildcats, who held Marcus to its third-lowest scoring output of the season.
Plano pouring it on in the 4th. Justin McBride, making his season debut after transferring back to Plano from Oak Hill, is on the board after powering his way in for this layup. Wildcats lead Marcus 55-36 with 2:59 to go. pic.twitter.com/BlziWeiCUK— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) January 22, 2022
"We struggled to score a little bit tonight. We didn't hit a three. I thought some were good attempts and others they did a good job of speeding us up," said Shane Rogers, Marcus head coach. "They're just so big, probably the biggest team we've played all year. They do a really good of contesting around the rim without fouling and it was hard for us to get second-chance points, and when you're not shooting well it puts a lot of pressure on your defense."
The Marauders were stout on that end to begin the night, seizing a 14-13 lead in the first quarter thanks to six early points from senior John Wegendt, who beat Plano backdoor multiple times for layups. Hicke had success on the inside, but Marcus struggled to generate steady offense elsewhere.
Plano, meanwhile, stabilized amid the early deficit thanks to a score of timely baskets off the bench from senior Elijah Brown. He erupted for 11 points in the second quarter, including three makes from beyond the arc, to stake the Wildcats to a five-point lead at the half.
"Elijah wasn't feeling well and actually missed the last two days of practice, which is why he didn't start," Christian said. "But maybe we found a gold mine with him coming off the bench. He was so much more relaxed and took some great shots."
In addition to Brown's 11 points, Dorsey and senior Robert Hall both had nine points for the Wildcats. Behind Hicke, Marcus got eight points from senior Cole Jarrett and six from Wegendt in the loss, dropping to 5-2 in district play at the midpoint.
"I'm proud of them. We had won five in a row up until tonight and have done a good job of continuing to grow," Rogers said. "Being 5-2 in a competitive district like this is good, and we'll have to do the same thing because we've got five away games coming up in the second half."
The Marauders return to action at 8 p.m. Tuesday with a visit to Coppell, while Plano looks to keep its dream season afloat at 7 p.m. Tuesday back home against Hebron.
"I never dreamed a ball club of mine would get this kind of attention. I'm just so happy for the guys," Christian said. "When you're doing something that's never been done before, it's something you want to hold onto and take with you for the rest of your life. I've been proud of all the teams I've coached because of how they play, but with things going our way this year like they have, I'm just grateful."
End 1Q: Marcus 14, Plano 13Marauders' defense is making Plano through its half-court sets with some patience early on. Xavier Williams had a quick 7 pts for the Wildcats, while John Wegendt and Zane Hicke have stood out early on for the Marauders. pic.twitter.com/JRNLNmysU2— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) January 22, 2022
