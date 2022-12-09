PLANO — When the Plano boys basketball team graduated the entire backcourt from last season's district championship squad, it was only natural to expect the Wildcats to take a different approach for their 2022-23 campaign.
Plano has done just that, flipping the script and funneling offense through its two big men, seniors Justin McBride and Nikk Williams.
And while the prospect of defending two 6-foot-7 forwards is an obvious challenge for any opponent, it was the array of ways in which McBride and Williams attacked No. 12-ranked Frisco Liberty (5A) on Friday that set the Wildcats apart.
McBride and Williams double-doubled and spread the wealth with a combined 10 assists to lead Plano to a 51-37 home win, capping a week that already produced a 78-66 win over No. 11 Frisco Memorial.
"Slowly but surely, we're learning how to play a different way than last year," said Dean Christian, Plano head coach. "It was so fast and guard-oriented with that team last season, but we're now able to invert the floor with our bigs and allow them to do things like passing and driving. They can do a lot."
FINAL: @PlanoBasketball 51, @LibertyRedhawk 37Behind double-doubles from big men Justin McBride (20pts) and Nikk Williams (14pts), Plano tops its 2nd state-ranked Frisco opponent this week. #12 Liberty gets 14 pts from Jacobe Coleman. pic.twitter.com/14oRmWzOpA— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) December 10, 2022
The Wildcats' big man duo showcased as much during a second half that saw Plano outscore Liberty, 33-22, after holding just an 18-15 lead at the half. Plano outdid its entire scoring output from the first two quarters with a 19-point third quarter.
The Wildcats made eight shots from the field that frame, seven of which were assisted with six of those dimes split between McBride and Williams.
"We just had a bit more patience and waited for the offense to develop a bit more," Christian said. "We got some interior stuff versus the jump shots we were taking early on. We wanted to make sure we looked inside first before taking a shot. They started making the extra pass and started making layups."
More big-to-big passing from @PlanoBasketball. Nikk Williams drops one off to Justin McBride for the dunk and Plano leads Liberty 47-35 with 1:50 to go. pic.twitter.com/APo40incqS— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) December 10, 2022
McBride and Williams did their usual damage in the paint, preying on the smaller Redhawk frontcourt to finish the night with 20 and 14 points, respectively. Often times, one's baskets materialized off an assist from the other — McBride, who logged seven assists in the win, attacked the Redhawks on fast-breaks, from the top of the key and out of the post, mixing in a few no-look setups to find open teammates like Williams under the basket for an easy dunk.
"That's the difference between our team from this year and last year," Christian said. "You were seeing all that passing between three guards last year and now the bigs are our focal point. Plus, they're our best passers. Whenever they're willing to give up like that, it usually means we're playing pretty well."
Williams, a 6-7 point forward, was plenty comfortable handling the ball around the perimeter and dished out a handful of passes from the low block to find McBride cutting to the basket for a layup or a dunk. Williams added 13 rebounds and three assists in the win, while also submitting a scintillating highlight with a one-handed put-back dunk early into the fourth quarter for a 39-28 lead.
"Two years ago, Nikk was on JV and he played a significant amount off the bench last season. His growth this season has been unbelievable," Christian said. "We're able to play him from the one all the way to the five. He brings the ball up and can post. Anyone that versatile is invaluable to their team."
The Wildcats led by as many as 16 points in the second half, unraveling a defensive-minded first half that saw Liberty stay within at least five points through two quarters. But as Plano's offense shifted gears, the Redhawks struggled to keep pace.
End 1Q: Plano 9, Liberty 4Impressive sequence for Oklahoma State commit Justin McBride to end the quarter. Brings the ball up the floor, attacks and feeds Anes Kikic with a nice dish for the layup. McBride had 5 pts, while Jacobe Coleman w/ 4pts for Liberty. pic.twitter.com/I0lqJWcIOM— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) December 10, 2022
Early on, Liberty leaned on star sophomore Jacobe Coleman to set the tone, attacking Plano for multiple finishes at the rim while being fouled. Star Local Media's all-area newcomer of the year as a freshman, Coleman scored eight of his team's 15 points in the first half, but the Wildcats mixed up their defensive coverages to limit the dynamic scorer to two makes from the field over the final two quarters. Coleman finished with 14 points, while senior Tristen Kailey chipped in nine.
"We were just trying to wear him down. He's so good and makes such uncanny shots," Christian said of Coleman. "I just watched 10 films on him where he was making shots like that each time out, so we had to specifically have a guy on him and I think we wore him down a bit."
Plano's length made things tough on the Redhawks inside, particularly in a second half that saw five of Liberty's eight makes come from beyond the arc. The loss snapped a four-game win streak for the Redhawks, who dipped to 11-3 on the year.
Plano, meanwhile, improves to 6-5 leading up to a high-profile District 6-6A opener next week at 7:30 p.m. Friday at No. 10-ranked Hebron.
"That's a tough draw. In a way, it's good to get them first because I think they're the class of the district this year," Christian said. "They're tough, well-coached and those kids are impressive in every aspect of their development. It's going to be a big game."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.