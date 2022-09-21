Justin McBride

Plano senior Justin McBride, right, celebrates a basket scored against Plano West in a District 6-6A ballgame. The Wildcats won the district championship and went undefeated in the regular season at 32-0.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

Plano senior Justin McBride will enter his final season of high school basketball with his collegiate future on the hardwood already decided.

On Wednesday, the Wildcats' star forward announced a verbal commitment to Oklahoma State. McBride made his decision during a ceremony inside the Plano Senior High School gymnasium, choosing between OSU, Arizona State and Missouri.

