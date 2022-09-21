Plano senior Justin McBride, right, celebrates a basket scored against Plano West in a District 6-6A ballgame. The Wildcats won the district championship and went undefeated in the regular season at 32-0.
Plano senior Justin McBride will enter his final season of high school basketball with his collegiate future on the hardwood already decided.
On Wednesday, the Wildcats' star forward announced a verbal commitment to Oklahoma State. McBride made his decision during a ceremony inside the Plano Senior High School gymnasium, choosing between OSU, Arizona State and Missouri.
McBride, a four-star prospect tabbed No. 11 in the state for the 2023 class per 247 Sports, transferred to Plano from Oak Hill Academy (Va.) during his junior season. He made an immediate impact for a Plano squad that went 33-1, including an undefeated regular season and an appearance in the area round of the Class 6A playoffs.
As a junior, McBride averaged 10.4 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Wildcats, shooting over 50% from the field and the 3-point line.
McBride built off his junior season with a dominant summer on the club basketball circuit. Playing for Drive Nation, McBride impressed at the prestigious Peach Jam event with 16.8 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.
