The Plano East girls basketball team's bid for a return to the Region I-6A tournament fell one win short on Tuesday against surging Denton Braswell.
The Lady Bengals kept the Lady Panthers at an arm's length for the bulk of their regional quarterfinal bout at Frisco Reedy High School. Anytime East made a run to potentially seize the lead, Braswell had an answer, and that remained the case until the end of a 57-54 victory on Tuesday that doubled as the Lady Bengals' 27th win in a row.
Seldom has East come across a team capable of matching its size and length on the interior, and Braswell was an exception. Between 6-foot-2 LSU commit Alisa Williams, who double-doubled in the win, and the rangy presence of 6-4 post Torie Sevier, East had its hands full trying to keep the Lady Bengals off the glass.
Despite 21 points from senior Donavia Hall, East found itself playing catch-up for most of the night, trailing 36-29 at the half and 46-44 through three quarters. Braswell boosted its lead back up to seven points by the midpoint of the fourth quarter and held the Lady Panthers at bay the rest of the way to book their first-ever trip to the regional semifinals.
East, meanwhile, closes out the season at 33-5 after advancing at least three rounds deep in the playoffs for the second consecutive season. Last year, the Lady Panthers' senior core of Hall, Ada Anamekwe, Kayla Cooper and Savannah Adjetey helped match the program's deepest playoff run ever with a trip to the regional finals.
BOYS BI-DISTRICT
Prosper Rock Hill 55, Frisco Liberty 47
The Blue Hawks claimed their first-ever playoff win on Tuesday, using a strong fourth quarter to distance from Liberty.
The two teams were knotted after both the first and second quarters, playing to a 24-24 stalemate at halftime. Rock Hill at last pulled away in the fourth by outscoring the Redhawks 16-11 over the final eight minutes.
The Blue Hawks got 18 points from senior Ant Williams, 13 from junior Riley Shore and 12 from junior BJ Hooper in the win, holding Liberty to its fewest points scored since Jan. 14. Only two other times all season had opponent held the Redhawks to less than 50 points scored.
Denton Guyer 73, Lewisville 60
Guyer's inside-outside duo of KyeRon Lindsay and Connor Newton was too much for the Farmers in Tuesday's bi-district contest, combining for 49 points to send the state-ranked Wildcats to the area round.
Lewisville was paced by 26 points from junior Adrian Banks, while senior Will Curtis (13) and junior Tre'Lin Green (11) both finished in double figures as well.
Despite a hot start from the field by Guyer, the Farmers were game in the first half -- trailing by only four points at 40-36 at halftime. A seven-point third quarter unraveled Lewisville, however, as Guyer went on to post a 33-24 advantage over the final two quarters.
Frisco Heritage 49, McKinney North 42
It took the Bulldogs just a tad too long to find its footing on defense Tuesday, unable to overcome a first-half blitz by the Coyotes, seeded No. 2 out of 9-5A.
Heritage built a 33-14 halftime lead on the strength of a 17-4 second quarter. Although the Bulldogs clamped down over the final two frames, surrendering just 16 points total, North's initial deficit proved too steep in the end.
Only four Bulldogs found their way onto the score sheet in the playoff loss, led by 16 points from senior Dylan Frazier, 11 from junior Micah Gibbs, 10 from senior Josh Pearre and five from senior Aidan Partee.
Lancaster 75, Newman Smith 58
Despite 23 points from senior Devin Peters-Teague, Newman Smith once again had its season end at the hands of perennial powerhouse Lancaster.
The Trojans bowed out at the hands of the Tigers last year in the regional quarterfinals but again drew Lancaster following a fourth-place finish in 11-5A.
The Tigers scored a wire-to-wire win on Tuesday, distancing from Smith early on with a 22-5 lead in the first quarter. The Trojans never got their deficit under single digits the rest of the way, trailing 67-46 through three quarters en route to their first bi-district playoff loss since 2016.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.