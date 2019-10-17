Across nearly four decades, high stakes usually accompany the Plano Senior-Plano East football rivalry and Friday’s 38th installment is no different.
The Wildcats and Panthers will kick off at 7 p.m. from Clark Stadium in a meeting between teams seeking a victory that could go a long way toward punching a playoff ticket in an increasingly rough-and-tumble District 9-6A.
Both programs are entering the thick of their schedules, embarking on a stretch against teams who also project to be on the postseason bubble. That makes any and all wins a coveted currency and the significance of Friday’s matchup isn’t lost any either of the sibling head coaches.
"Having Prosper and Allen behind us, now, and a victory over McKinney Boyd, which was huge. ... It's exactly what I've been talking about. There's a lot of football left, but you might as well say that we're already in the playoffs,” said Joey McCullough, East head coach. “This is a big game, and if we can pull this game off and win this game, we're certainly right back there in the thick of things."
“Just like last year, this is a must-win game for us,” said Jaydon McCullough, Plano head coach. “The same applied last week, too. These are crucial games and we’re just hoping to go over there and play a solid four quarters to get a win.”
Pole position currently resides with the Wildcats at 2-1, riding back-to-back district victories chalked with drama after holding off Plano West (26-21) and McKinney (56-49). Last week’s thriller against the Lions, which spanned two days due to inclement weather, showcased Plano’s ever-evolving passing attack as junior Oliver Towns threw for a season-high five touchdowns and 311 yards on just 13-of-18 attempts (17.3 yards per completion).
It was an emotional, draining win for Plano, which snapped a three-year losing streak to McKinney, and Jaydon McCullough is well aware of avoiding any sort of let-up against his team’s chief rival.
“It was exhausting. Those 11 minutes we played on the second day felt like a full game,” he said. “It felt like playing two games on back-to-back days. It was all so emotional and we’ve just been trying to regroup. It was exciting, but we know we need to move forward.”
With the Wildcats inching up the area’s offensive stat leaders, currently sporting 37.7 points per game, Friday’s matchup takes on a role reversal from last year’s meeting. In 2018, it was East’s high-flying, versatile offense that was grounded by the Wildcats’ ball control in a 41-19 victory that gave Plano a 19-17-1 edge in the overall head-to-head series.
"I thought, last year, they had the perfect game plan. Their key was to keep our offense off the field (and ball control), and it's got to be similar for us this week,” Joey McCullough said. “We've got to keep their potent offense off the field. ... We've got to maintain and possess the football, and we've got to take care of the football, which we have not done."
The Panthers hope the returns of senior Elliott Reed and junior James Marshall will pay dividends in the secondary, although Joey McCullough did note that senior defensive lineman K’Von Hamilton is likely to remain sidelined by injury.
East seeks a bounce-back showing against being terrorized by Prosper and Allen in consecutive blowout losses. Joey McCullough estimated junior quarterback Dylan Hayden to be around 85-90% entering Friday’s showdown in hopes of approximating the level of play that paced the team to its lone district win — a 21-14 nail-biter over McKinney Boyd on Sept. 20.
If the Panthers look to replicate Plano’s ball-control approach from last season, that onus will fall on the shoulders of both Hayden (288 rushing yards, 3.7 yards per carry) and senior Trey Jones-Scott (396 rushing yards, 4.7 yards per carry).
“With these rivalry games, you just never know what you’re going to get,” Jaydon McCullough said.
Matt’s Pick: Plano by 10
Plano West at McKinney
Friday, 7 p.m. at McKinney ISD Stadium
Taylor Raglin: It was another week and another dose of what might have been for the Wolves against McKinney Boyd, as the program appeared to take control of last week's contest before a critical turnover helped turn the tide and drop Plano West to winless in its last 32 efforts.
Still, this team is significantly improved from the 0-10 effort a season ago, and a McKinney program fresh off a 56-49, near-comeback loss to Plano Senior offers yet another chance for the Wolves to halt the skid. It would be a poetic one, at that, as McKinney was the last team to fall to the Wolves way back in 2016.
Senior quarterback Andrew Picco and fellow senior Cole Carter could prey on a Lion secondary that gave up 311 yards and five touchdowns through the air to the Wildcats, and Picco and company could also find success on the turf, where junior Tylan Hines gashed McKinney for 157 yards and a pair of scores. McKinney has also given up 40 or more points four times, though all have come against offenses accustomed to big production.
However, McKinney is no stranger to scoring, itself, posting 40 or more points four times. The Wolves will have their hands full with quarterback Sampson Nazarko (234 yards, three scores and one interception against Plano) and a stable of running backs, including OJ Reed, who broke out to the tune of a 160-yard, three-score effort last week.
In all, if West can get out of its own way and control the minute-but-costly mistakes that have buried the Wolves attempts to break the streak, it's not out of the question that this could be the week. As it stands, however, a game McKinney squad will likely post a solid showing at home to keep its narrowing postseason hopes alive.
Taylor's Pick: McKinney by 10
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.