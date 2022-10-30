Plano West volleyball

The Plano West has had plenty to celebrate this season after winning the District 6-6A championship and amassing a 27-match win streak.

The fields of 128 are set, with the latest edition of the UIL state volleyball playoffs set to begin Monday.

Three weeks of postseason action will be culminate on the familiar hardwood of the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, the site of this year's state tournament. It was a stage that programs like Lovejoy and Celina experienced last season, and those two teams, along with several others within Collin County, have aspirations of another deep run in the coming weeks.

