The fields of 128 are set, with the latest edition of the UIL state volleyball playoffs set to begin Monday.
Three weeks of postseason action will be culminate on the familiar hardwood of the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, the site of this year's state tournament. It was a stage that programs like Lovejoy and Celina experienced last season, and those two teams, along with several others within Collin County, have aspirations of another deep run in the coming weeks.
Before the bi-district round kicks off, here's a look around the local postseason landscape.
The Big Three
To qualify for the state tournament out of Region I-6A may very well mean going through some of the best teams in all of Class 6A. In the latest state rankings from Texas Volleyball Insiders, the region will feature three of the classification's top four teams with No. 1 Highland Park, No. 3 Plano West and No. 4 Prosper among those vying for supremacy.
And that's not to discount the credentials of a program like No. 11 Keller, which finished as 6A state runner-up last season. Fittingly enough, West and Prosper occupy one half of the Region I-6A bracket, with Highland Park and Keller residing on the other half.
The Lady Wolves and Lady Eagles staged a thrilling five-set battle on Aug. 23, won by West as part of what would become a 27-match winning streak. But West's mettle will be tested after exiting district play with a 3-2 road loss at Flower Mound on Tuesday.
On one hand, perhaps the weight of that gaudy streak being lifted will serve the Lady Wolves well as they refocus for the postseason. Or, did the Lady Jaguars reveal a crack in West's armor that could prove costly down the road?
Prosper, meanwhile, handled business with an unbeaten run through 5-6A. After eking out a five-set victory over Denton Guyer in their district opener, the Lady Eagles dropped a mere four sets over their final 11 wins.
A rematch between West and Prosper wouldn't potentially materialize until the third round in the regional quarterfinals. Should either team advance far enough, a meeting with either Highland Park or Keller wouldn't take place until the regional finals.
Who's this year's Prosper?
Although Prosper has done well to assert itself among the 6A elite this season, the Lady Eagles had their work cut out entering last year's postseason draw after finishing fourth in 5-6A. But Prosper caught fire at the right time, upsetting Flower Mound in the bi-district round and advancing to the regional quarterfinals — where it was bested by, fittingly enough, another No. 4 seed in Hebron.
Upsets and underdog stories can captivate any postseason, but there's a reason why they're pretty rare. Just in Region I-6A, aside from last year's runs by Prosper and Hebron, only three other No. 4 seeds have advanced at least three rounds deep since 6A was established in 2014.
And although there's a chance a storied program like Southlake Carroll, which took fourth in the loaded 4-6A district, could do the same, local candidates for the bi-district round include fourth-place Marcus in 6-6A and Allen in 5-6A.
The Lady Marauders went three rounds deep last year and managed to continue their winning ways despite graduating a talent-rich senior class and welcoming a new head coach in Lindsey Petzold. And although the Lady Eagles will be tasked with battling West, they will be plenty battle-tested thanks to challenging homestretch.
Lovejoy's road to a repeat
In Class 5A, perennial powerhouse Lovejoy is eyeing a fourth consecutive state championship —something that hasn't in UIL volleyball since, well, the Lady Leopards rattled off five in a row from 2008-12.
The postseason has traditionally been Lovejoy's time to shine, pursuing a 10th state volleyball championship in just its 16th season, which is something only four other programs in UIL history have accomplished.
Like last year, the Lady Leopards enter the playoffs fresh off a split of the district title. Lovejoy managed to win a coin flip to earn 13-5A's No. 1 seed for the postseason, and while in theory that should sound preferable, the layout of the Region II-5A bracket suggests that the Lady Leopards could meet some resistance in their quest back to state.
That journey could potentially include a third-round matchup against a three-loss Forney team ranked No. 8 in 5A by the Texas Girls Coaches Association. Or a fourth-round battle with someone like No. 6 Frisco Wakeland, which went unbeaten in its district and is in the midst of a 19-match winning streak.
It won't be easy, but this is Lovejoy after all. Nothing can be put past the Lady Leopards, especially at this time of year.
Regional rubber matches?
Should Lovejoy find its way back to the regional finals, there's a chance a familiar foe could be on the other side of the court. The Lady Leopards shared a district title with McKinney North for the second consecutive year after the two rivals split their head-to-head series.
Like last season, North got the better of the first exchange after scoring a four-set victory over Lovejoy on Sept. 27, only for the Lady Leopards to return the favor on Oct. 21.
A playoff rubber match between the two teams, who met in the Region II-5A finals in 2020, never materialized, however, with Frisco Reedy thwarting North's run in the third round. Similar obstacles could preclude another meeting between Lovejoy and North this go-around, but the two teams figure to be in the mix every step of the way through their regional bracket.
Ditto for district rivals Celina and Aubrey over in Region II-4A. The Lady Bobcats and Lady Chaparrals met in last year's regional final, which resulted in a 3-0 sweep for Celina en route to an eventual state runner-up finish.
But an Aubrey team currently ranked No. 6 in the state scored a measure of redemption with a four-set win on Celina's home floor on Oct. 4. The No. 3 Lady Bobcats avenged that setback on Oct. 21 — in Aubrey's gym, no less — laying the groundwork for what would be a thrilling rubber match should the two programs advance as far.
Prestonwood on a mission
Prestonwood Christian was on the doorstep of a state championship last season before falling to St. Agnes in four sets. The Lady Lions returned a wealth of experience from that run, and it has paid off in droves.
Prestonwood enters the TAPPS playoffs riding a 24-match win streak and ranked No. 12 in the nation by MaxPreps. The Lady Lions have done so behind three hitters with at least 290 kills on the season — sophomore Macaria Spears (466), junior Jadyn Livings (332) and junior Mikala Young (294). Junior setter Camille Edwards and sophomore libero Gillian Pitts have also shined as part of a 36-1 record for the Lady Lions heading into what they hope is a redemptive playoff run.
Of note, Prestonwood has won all but four sets during its 24-match win streak, and three of those frames came against rival Bishop Lynch. That included a five-set battle on Sept. 13. In fact, the Lady Lions managed to punch their ticket to state last season after surviving a five-set war with the Lady Friars in the regional finals.
This time around, however, Prestonwood and Lynch will compete on opposite sides of the TAPPS 6A bracket, meaning another meeting between the two could only materialize in the state championship game on Nov. 12 in Waco.
