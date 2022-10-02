For several volleyball programs around the area, this week marks the start of the second half of district play.
That will amplify the stakes surrounding plenty of matches in the coming weeks as teams vie for district championships and playoff berths.
Some of those battles are already coming into focus, and here's a look around the Star Local Media coverage area on some notable subplots on the hard-court near the district midpoint.
Top of the world
It's good to be Plano West and Prosper these days, as both occupy the top spot in their respective districts heading into the midpoint. The two perennial powers are doing so while riding double-digit win streaks, with West picking up its 20th victory in a row following Tuesday's sweep of Hebron while Prosper polished off a three-set win over Allen for its 13th straight win.
Both programs advanced at least three rounds deep in the playoffs last year, so a worthy encore shouldn't come as a surprise. Prosper garnered plenty of buzz heading into the season with an abundance of college-caliber talent returning to the lineup, led by junior Ayden Ames and seniors Ella Chaney, Callie Kieffer and Bri Martin.
Couple that with the emergence of prominent underclassmen like sophomore Hannah Beauford and freshmen Jayla Jackson and Danielle Whitmire, plus Prosper's ability to deploy as many as three setters who can function in other roles beyond running the offense, and the Lady Eagles figure to be a tough out for anyone in the area.
West, meanwhile, is in the midst of one of the most productive stretches in program history. The Lady Wolves have advanced at least three rounds deep in the playoffs the past five seasons, highlighted by the team's 6A state runner-up finish in 2019.
West graduated five all-district performers from last season and welcomed a first-year head coach in former Plano assistant Cooper Phillips, and they haven't missed a beat. Players like senior Katelyn Ruhman and junior Kate Mansfield have thrived in larger roles, and the duo of senior Darci Pickel and sophomore Sophia Wei give the Lady Wolves two capable floor generals at setter.
Senior Blaire Bayless has been the catalyst, playing all six rotations in her third varsity campaign and contributing all over the court. In Tuesday's win over Hebron, the Pitt commit logged 20 kills in just three sets to go along with two aces and 12 digs.
If form holds over the second half of district play, a regional quarterfinal between West and Prosper could very well be in the cards. But that's easier said than done — look no further than last year, when the district champions from both 6-6A and 5-6A were upset in the first round.
Playoff subplots aplenty
While West and Prosper hold pole position for the top seed in their respective districts, there's plenty of competition brewing elsewhere.
Tuesday night alone should be fascinating with West rematching state-ranked, second-place Coppell and Prosper battling a Denton Guyer squad that it needed five sets to defeat the first go-around. And the Lady Wildcats figure to have a bit more artillery for the rematch with all-state hitter Kyndal Stowers back in the mix.
Stowers, the reigning 5-6A MVP, had missed the bulk of the season after undergoing shoulder surgery in the spring and is averaging 20.7 kills per match since her return on more than five per set. Her return makes Guyer the ultimate wildcard with respect to the 5-6A and Region I-6A playoff pictures, given the multitude of ways she can impact a match.
Allen, meanwhile, had a back-loaded district schedule that included losses to Guyer and Prosper. The Lady Eagles had a lengthy postgame meeting on the court following Tuesday's sweep by Prosper, and they'll look to rediscover the form that spurred a 4-0 start to conference play not too long ago.
Elsewhere, McKinney has been one of the area's surprise teams at 21-11 after finishing under .500 a year ago. The Lionettes, chalked in senior talent, held down the No. 4 seed entering Friday's bout with Prosper, but McKinney will have to work hard to fend off the likes of McKinney Boyd, Prosper Rock Hill and Denton Braswell — all of whom exited Tuesday's round of matches one game back of the Lionettes at 2-4.
Over in 6-6A, Coppell has handled business with five straight wins following its loss to West and has a chance to forge a tie atop the standings on Tuesday. A win would go a ways towards ensuring a return to the postseason for a Cowgirl squad that missed out on the tournament last year for the first time since 1998.
Meanwhile, keep an eye on the tug of war between Flower Mound, Marcus and Plano East for the last two playoff spots. Entering Friday's set of matches, Marcus had the leg up in that race in a third-place tie with Flower Mound at 4-2. The Lady Marauders swept the Lady Jaguars on Sept. 13 for the first time since 2016.
Flower Mound went on to win its next three matches, including a five-setter with East, to stay in the playoff hunt.
Right on schedule
Celina had a year to remember in 2021, advancing to the state tournament for the first time in program history and finishing as 4A state runners-up.
The Lady Bobcats had some key pieces to replace from that lineup, including do-it-all setter Megan Hodges and all-state hitter Lexi Manning, but mark down Celina as another program that has picked up where it left off from last season.
The Lady Bobcats exited Tuesday's 3-0 sweep of Ranchview with a 27-1 record and the No. 3 ranking in 4A in the latest Texas Volleyball Insiders poll. Of Celina's 27 wins, 23 have come via sweep.
Junior Ryan McCoy has leveled up as the team's new go-to hitter in her third varsity season, spelled on the outside by sophomore Aubrey Lambert after playing on the right side as a freshman.
And should anything sneak past the first level of the Celina defense, the Lady Bobcats can lean on the talents of a deep back row that includes juniors Reagan Radtke, Kinsey Murray and Morgan Kelley.
That Celina is right back to playing at a high level despite rostering only one senior should only heighten the optimism, but the Lady Bobcats will have to navigate some hurdles to ensure a return to state.
Such will be the case on Tuesday when Celina hosts Aubrey, ranked No. 2 in 4A, in a rematch of last season's Region II-4A final.
Deja vu
One of the area's more eye-catching results from the 2021 volleyball season came on Sept. 24 when McKinney North stunned reigning 5A state champion Lovejoy with a 3-0 sweep — marking the Lady Leopards' first district loss since 2016.
That North was then able to follow it up with a five-set loss in the rematch the following month showed that initial upset may not exactly have been a fluke.
A rubber match between the two rivals never materialized in the postseason, but the budding rivalry between these programs hasn't exactly cooled off. On Tuesday, returning to the scene of last year's three-set defeat, Lovejoy was bested once again by the Lady Bulldogs — this time in four sets.
Whereas last year's bout was deemed an upset, given the Lady Leopards' unimpeachable status in high school volleyball, one thing North has working in its favor this time around is experience. The Lady Bulldogs have a core of seniors, including players like Lily Nicholson, Tinley Merder and Natalie Hughes, who have all been contributing heavily at the varsity level since they were freshmen. North's veterans have been through plenty of wars together, including several meetings with Lovejoy.
And whereas the Lady Leopards have won the bulk of those exchanges, the Lady Bulldogs have closed the gap considerably in recent meetings. They've now won two of the past three against the three-time defending 5A champs, and that can only amplify North's confidence for when these two lock horns again on Oct. 21.
Margin for error
Whereas UIL realignment kept the Lovejoy-North volleyball rivalry alive and well, one team from that district shifted elsewhere was The Colony, who's now competing alongside Frisco ISD and Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD in 9-5A.
The Lady Cougars made the playoffs last season under first-year head coach Rachel Buckley and have garnered plenty of encouraging results in 2022, from a 10-1 start to non-district wins over programs like Bishop Lynch, Plano and Wylie East.
But district play has presented The Colony with a different level of adversity, carrying a 3-3 record into Friday's bout with state-ranked Wakeland. That mark is good for fifth place, just one game back of the FISD duo of Reedy and Frisco at 4-2.
The Lady Cougars haven't lacked for opportunities, dropping five-set bouts to both Frisco and Lone Star. The Colony held a 2-1 lead through three sets in both matches — an optimistic sign heading into the second half of district but also a swift reminder of the level of execution and consistency needed in a district with so many teams capable of pushing one another.
The Colony can still make some noise, but with the way 9-5A has materialized so far, the Lady Cougars' playoff hopes will likely rest on how they fare against the Frisco schools the rest of the way.
