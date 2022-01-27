There hasn't been a dull night on the hardwood in District 6-6A boys basketball.
Following Tuesday's slate of ballgames, the first night of the second half of the league schedule, four teams (Coppell, Hebron, Lewisville and Plano East) shared identical 4-4 records in a logjam for third place, while all comers are looking to knock off an otherwise historic season by undefeated Plano.
As the Wildcats look to continue their unblemished campaign, plenty remains unsettled as teams close in on the stretch of the 6-6A schedule.
As the stakes ramp in the weeks to come, here's a look where things stand around the district.
1. Plano (8-0)
Matt Welch: The Wildcats have been one of the area's top storylines this season, exiting Tuesday's 47-41 double-overtime win over Hebron with a 26-0 record. Of the 150 UIL boys basketball teams ranked by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches, Plano is one of just two that are still unbeaten to this point.
It hasn't come without its share of challenges along the way -- twice has Plano been taken to overtime during district play -- but the Wildcats' veteran-heavy rotation has answered the call each time.
Seniors Makhi Dorsey and Xavier Williams collaborate for a well-rounded backcourt and have a litany of talented forwards to operate on the interior. The Wildcats' frontcourt got an added boost last week with the debut of Justin McBride, who transferred back to Plano after previously playing for Oak Hill Academy (Va.).
2. Marcus (6-2)
Matt Welch: Despite starting and finishing the first half of their district schedule with a loss, it's what has happened in between that has staked the defending 6-6A co-champions to a second-place standing entering the second half.
Marcus has a dynamic one-two punch in seniors Luke Smith and Zane Hicke -- Smith stacks up among the top scorers in 6-6A with 16.1 points per game in league play and Hicke gives the Marauders size and physicality around the rim -- plus a stout cast of role players like Dallas Dudley, Jayden Ramanan and John Wegendt.
Marcus also has a leg up on the third-place logjam with wins over all four programs following Tuesday's 60-49 victory over Coppell.
3. Coppell (4-4)
David Wolman: The three-time reigning district champions find themselves in a logjam with Hebron, Lewisville and Plano East for third place in the district standings.
Injuries have taken a taken a toll on the Cowboys. Stanford signee Ryan Agarwal has missed the last six games with an abdominal injury and he is listed as day-to-day, while senior Naz Brown recently missed a game with an undisclosed injury.
Coppell has lost four of its last five games, but two of those setbacks -- against East and Flower Mound -- were by a combined 14 points.
3. Hebron (4-4)
Matt Welch: For any hardships endured early in district play by the Hawks, who began 6-6A at 0-3, they've promptly righted the ship by winning four of their next five to elevate firmly into the playoff conversation.
Having a three-level scorer like junior Alex Cotton, who's averaging nearly 17 points per game on the season, will give Hebron a fighting chance against anyone in 6-6A, and the Hawks have showcased a defensive acumen that has slowed some of the district's top offenses.
Although the third-place cluster will likely change game-to-game, Hebron can take pause in holding narrow wins over two of the teams (Lewisville, East) it is currently tied with.
3. Plano East (4-4)
Matt Welch: The Panthers began the season on a tear, winning 20 of their first 21 games and authoring a historic start of their own. The brunt of 6-6A has reared its head, however, with the Panthers halting a three-game skid with Tuesday's 69-53 win over Plano West.
Stringing together a consistent four quarters hampered the team during those three prior losses, surrendering one quarter where they were outscored by at least nine points in losses to Marcus, Hebron and Lewisville.
When clicking, East has a talented senior core to lead the way that includes Brandon Hardison and Aiden Hayes -- both of whom have 20-point scoring upside.
The Panthers went just 1-2 against the third-place logjam during the first round, upping the stakes for rematches with Hebron and Lewisville for potential playoff tiebreakers.
3. Lewisville (4-4)
Matt Welch: Like Hebron, the Farmers have enjoyed a recent resurgence after a tough start to district play. Lewisville sported a 1-4 record at one point but has since won three in a row to pull even at .500 following Tuesday's 54-48 win over Flower Mound.
That stretch has highlighted the team's scoring depth under first-year head coach Toby Martin. The Farmers have logged three double-digit scorers in four straight games, with any of juniors Adrian Banks, Tre'Lin Green, senior Will Curtis and sophomore Landon Brown filling it up on a nightly basis.
Like East, Lewisville went just 1-2 against the other three teams currently tied for third place, besting the Panthers but dropping contests to Hebron and Coppell.
7. Flower Mound (2-6)
Matt Welch: The Jaguars haven't missed the playoffs in consecutive seasons since 2015 but will need some help to wedge their way into the top four.
Flower Mound remains a tricky matchup due to its unique defensive scheme, something that has contributed to slowing district opponents to just 42.9 points per game -- the lowest mark in 6-6A. However, that grinding tempo has led to a district-low 38.8 points scored per game.
The recipe is dangerous enough to spring an upset along the way, evidenced by a 31-26 victory over Coppell, but Flower Mound will need to get on a run, and soon, to threaten the four teams it's within striking distance of in the standings.
8. Plano West (0-8)
Matt Welch: The Wolves remain in search of their first district win under new head coach Jeremy McFerrin.
Like Flower Mound, West has proven capable of pushing the district's upper-echelon teams, evidenced by a 48-47 loss to Hebron, but that sort of game-to-game consistency has been a challenge. Remedying the team's first-quarter woes would go a long way, with the Wolves having already faced five double-digit deficits at the end of the opening frame across their first eight district ballgames.
It's a young roster trying to find its footing in a district where nothing comes easy, but one of the team's bright spots has been the play of guard Jaylen Lawal. The freshman is averaging 9.9 points per game during his first varsity campaign.
