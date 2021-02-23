For the first time in his career, Prestonwood Christian alum Julius Randle is an NBA All-Star.
On Tuesday, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that the former Lion and current New York Knick was selected as one of the seven reserves out of the Eastern Conference for next month's NBA All-Star Game.
Randle's selection comes amid a career year for the Prestonwood alum, who's in the seventh season of his NBA career. Randle has led a resurgent campaign for the Knicks, averaging 23.2 points per game to go along with 11.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists – all career-best marks for the forward.
Prior to launching an NBA career, Randle developed into one of the top prospects in the country during his days at Prestonwood. Randle led the Lions to three TAPPS state championships across a four-year varsity career, averaging a whopping 32.5 points and 22.5 rebounds as a senior and being named a McDonald's All-American.
Randle was announced as one of the seven reserves in the East, which are selected by NBA coaches. In addition to Randle, Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown and forward Jayson Tatum, as well as Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden, Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons, Chicago Bulls Zach LaVine and Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic were also selected as reserves.
Reserve selections in the Western Conference were Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul, Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George, Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson, Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis, and Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell plus center Rudy Gobert were selected.
The NBA All-Star Game will take place March 7 in Atlanta. Beforehand, the leading vote-getters in each conference, Lakers forward LeBron James and Nets forward Kevin Durant, will draft their respective teams among the other 22 All-Stars on March 4.
