At the heart of a resurgent season for the New York Knicks, Prestonwood Christian alum Julius Randle’s career-best year in the NBA now includes some hardware.
According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Randle has been named the league’s most improved player. Randle won the award in a runaway, receiving 98 of 100 first-place votes – the other two going to Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant.
Randle averaged career-high marks across the board during his seventh NBA campaign, tallying 24.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists to fuel the Knicks’ first playoff appearance since 2013. The former Prestonwood star did so with an improved shot from beyond the arc, knocking down 41.1% of his 3-pointers for the season.
In 2020, his first year with the Knicks, Randle averaged 19.5 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game and sot 27.7% from 3-point range.
Randle’s big year, which also included a reserve selection to the NBA all-star game for the first time ever, was instrumental in guiding New York to a 41-31 record and the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference. Randle and the Knicks are early into a first-round playoff series with the Atlanta Hawks.
Atlanta took Game 1 of the series on Sunday, 107-105, with Randle scoring 15 points and grabbing 12 rebounds in the loss. Game 2 takes place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on TNT.
Prior to carving out his NBA career, Randle helped lead Prestonwood to three Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools state championships during his high school days. As a senior, he averaged a whopping 32.5 points and 22.5 rebounds and was named a McDonald's All-American.
