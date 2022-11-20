From their season's opening set on Aug. 12 against Grapevine through the final points scored in Saturday's TAPPS 6A state championship match against Bishop Lynch, the Prestonwood Christian volleyball team was, for the lack of the better term, inevitable.
On Saturday, the Lady Lions finished off the most successful season in its history and one of the great runs in recent Dallas-area high school volleyball — capping the year with a 3-0 sweep of the perennial title contender Lady Friars to capture the TAPPS 6A state title.
It's Prestonwood's fifth title in its storied history and its first under Mitchell, who joined the program in May 2021. It's Mitchell's eighth championship as a high school head coach, with the previous seven coming as the architect of the Lovejoy volleyball dynasty.
Developing teams akin to this year's Lady Lions is nothing new for Mitchell, who has coached all manner of Division I blue-chippers and high school All-Americans. This year's Prestonwood team is every bit as special.
"I think from a talent standpoint, it stacks up with the best Lovejoy teams I've coached," Mitchell said following Saturday's state final.
Mind you, Lovejoy's recent work prior to Mitchell's move to Prestonwood included state titles won in 2019 and 2020, the latter coming on a perfect 26-0 season as the first Dallas-area volleyball team to go unbeaten. And of course, there was the Lady Leopards' prolific run of five consecutive state titles won under Mitchell from 2008-12 — a stretch where Lovejoy went 210-20.
It's lofty company, no doubt, but Prestonwood's 2022 resume fits in all too seamlessly.
The Lady Lions polished off a 40-1 season with Saturday's championship win over Lynch, closing the year on a 28-match winning streak. Prestonwood was nothing short of dominant along the way, sweeping 15 of its final 16 matches of the season.
The Lady Lions swept 35 of their 41 matches overall, just a shade over 85%, and won 105 of the 115 sets the team played (91.3%). They bested a who's who of Dallas-area powerhouses along the way, taking down state-ranked UIL programs like Highland Park (twice), Frisco Wakeland and Prosper.
Pound-for-pound, Prestonwood staked a viable claim as the best volleyball team in the Metroplex, capped by Saturday's coronation in Waco.
"It was about whether they could come out and do this and put a stamp on where we left off last year," Mitchell said. "We won set one last year and it was pretty dominating, and I think there was this sense of, 'Oh hey, we've got this,' and they weren't ready for that moment. Today, we were ready for the moment."
It was a full-circle occasion for the Lady Lions, who fell just two set wins short of a state title last season in Mitchell's first year at the helm. Prestonwood dropped a 3-1 verdict to Houston St. Agnes that unraveled after winning the match's first set in convincing fashion, 25-16.
Several players who endured that heartbreak were back on the floor on Saturday for a chance at redemption, including the team's top three kill leaders from the 2021 in juniors Jadyn Livings, Mikala Young and Nicole Foster, plus all-state performers at setter in junior Camille Edwards and libero in sophomore Gillian Pitts.
Living noted in a Q&A with Star Local Media in September that the Lady Lions had spent time working on mental toughness, limiting mistakes and finishing matches strong. Harnessing those intangibles, coupled with the collective experience between a group that has been playing together for years, helped put Prestonwood over the top.
"I think we have some of the best team chemistry in the state," Livings said. "When you watch us on the court, we're always going to be there for each other, and if someone gets knocked down we're all there to help them back up. The chemistry on this team has been amazing."
Mitchell said that this year's Lady Lions squad possessed a bit more variety on offense than it did last season. Livings and Young, who hold respective verbal commitments to play for USC and TCU, both surpassed 500 kills as sophomores and that firepower was amplified even more by the arrival of sophomore Macaria Spears.
The daughter of former Dallas Cowboy Marcus Spears, Macaria impressed as a freshman at Flint Hill (Va.), named the VISAA volleyball Division I player of the year after leading her team to a private school state championship. Spears carried over that success at Prestonwood, averaging nearly five kills per set on the year and totaling 544 kills, 50 aces, 65 blocks and 225 digs as a sophomore.
"All the girls are amazing here. We all love and support one another," Spears said. "Most of us have been playing together for a while, so having that familiarity with each other helps as well — just knowing each other and knowing that you can lean on your teammate to help you out when you need it."
Spears, as well as Livings, Young and Pitts, were named to the all-tournament team following Saturday's title win. All four still have at least one year remaining in their high school careers, and they're not alone — Prestonwood rostered only one senior, Emma Kate Mullican, on its 2021 roster.
"As a coach, you're just excited about the possibilities," Mitchell said. "Having a team that loses practically no seniors and brings everyone back, plus there's a good freshman class coming in, and the continuity of playing together another year and the excitement of putting it on the line again — it's exciting to think about."
The Lady Lions may just be getting started.
