The Prestonwood Christian volleyball team has had plenty to smile about this season, posting a 40-1 record and winning the TAPPS 6A state championship.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

From their season's opening set on Aug. 12 against Grapevine through the final points scored in Saturday's TAPPS 6A state championship match against Bishop Lynch, the Prestonwood Christian volleyball team was, for the lack of the better term, inevitable.

On Saturday, the Lady Lions finished off the most successful season in its history and one of the great runs in recent Dallas-area high school volleyball — capping the year with a 3-0 sweep of the perennial title contender Lady Friars to capture the TAPPS 6A state title.

