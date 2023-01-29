Clarkson 400 wins

The Prestonwood Christian boys basketball team celebrated the 400th career win of head coach Jeff Clarkson following a 97-35 win over Dallas Thunder on Jan. 17.

 Photo courtesy of Steve Sickman

Since the turn of the new year, the Prestonwood Christian boys basketball team has been on a roll.

Tuesday's 81-46 victory over Fort Worth Nolan marked the Lions' sixth in a row during an unbeaten month of January. All six wins have come by double digits.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments