Prestonwood Christian has named Ryan Mitchell as its next head volleyball coach, the school announced on Tuesday.
Mitchell comes to Prestonwood after leading Lovejoy to the last two Class 5A state championships at the public school level. Mitchell, who helped develop the Lady Leopards into a national powerhouse, captured seven state titles during his tenure at Lovejoy.
That includes a championship won last fall after the Lady Leopards posted a perfect 26-0 record. Mitchell was named national coach of the year, state coach of the year – the fifth time he's earned the latter.
"Ryan Mitchell is not only one of the premier volleyball coaches in the nation, but one of the strongest Christian coaches I've ever known," said Dr. Mike Goddard, Prestonwood superintendent. "He lifts everyone he influences up to new levels of accomplishment. I'm thrilled to be able to call Ryan a teammate once again."
Between head coaching stops at Irving Nimitz, Lovejoy and Southlake Carroll, where he coached from 2014-17, Mitchell has an overall career record of 563-79. Prior to his back-to-back state titles in 2019 and 2020, Mitchell and the Lady Leopards won five straight titles from 2008-12
He takes over a Prestonwood team that advanced to the regional round of the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools playoffs last season. That finish snapped a run of three consecutive appearances in the TAPPS 6A state title game, including a state championship win in 2018.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.