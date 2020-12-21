FORT WORTH — These days, any time the Prestonwood Christian boys basketball team gets to spend on the court together is a bonus.
The Lions entered their first game of Monday’s Lake Country Classic, held at Lake Country Christian School, simply looking to develop chemistry and consistency — two things at the forefront for any basketball team early in the year. Those have tougher to come by for the Lions, however, with players in and out of action, others still working their way into the mix after football season, and head coach Jeff Clarkson finally back with the team after previously testing positive for the virus.
“I feel like we’re starting over almost. We just need to play and develop some chemistry — find out what guys can and can’t do out there,” Clarkson said. “We need to run some stuff that we’ve done in practice but haven’t been able to use in a game yet.
“Really, just the reps and the conditioning out it, and developing some chemistry with our guys who haven’t been together much this year, whether due to football or the virus.”
Clarkson and the Lions hope playing four games in two days at the Lake Country Classic will afford them a chance to make up some ground amid a rocky preseason. They got off on the right foot Monday, holding off Argyle Liberty Christian for a 57-54 victory.
“We’re still a pretty inexperienced team. Like everyone else, we’ve had our issues with everything that’s going on,” Clarkson said. “This is my first day back after having had it, and we got hit really hard. We’ve had a lot of guys out, so this tournament will be really good to get our feet back under us. We haven’t really gotten a chance to practice with everybody since football ended.”
HALF: Prestonwood 31, Liberty 22Lions close the half on a 10-2 run, capped by a short jumper from Jackson Shivers to beat the buzzer. pic.twitter.com/GrYV9cubfE— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) December 21, 2020
Monday approximated something closer to what Clarkson hopes his Prestonwood squad becomes. Without much size, the Lions are relying on a deep cast of guards and wings to run an up-tempo game — using speed, ball movement and shooting to guide the way.
Instead, it was the team’s defense that came through late against Liberty, denying a late comeback by the Warriors after Prestonwood previously led 48-36 early in the fourth quarter. The well ran dry for the Lions and Liberty capitalized, baiting Prestonwood into a rash of turnovers and getting hot from long range to close the gap to 53-52 with just a couple minutes to play.
Sophomore CoCo Escheik helped the Lions fend off the Warriors, attacking the basket for a reverse layup with 1:55 to go for a 55-52 lead. Prestonwood’s defense forced a pair of turnovers and worked the clock inside the game’s final 30 seconds before Liberty managed to trim the gap to one point, 55-54, on a layup by Bradley Land with 18 ticks to go.
Escheik gave Prestonwood some breathing room by knocking down a pair of free throws, and the Lions forced a Liberty air ball as time expired to hang on for the win.
“I like our group. We’re definitely lacking in size but we have depth at the guard spots. We’ve got to figure out our identity that way,” Clarkson said. “We had a big guy last year, so it’s a different style of play now and we’re still struggling to get that style down the way we want it.
Escheik poured in 13 points in the win while senior Roland Frank led Prestonwood with 17 points. Junior Vinny Sigona chipped in 11 points, adding six assists and three steals, while senior Jackson Shivers scored eight. The Lions recorded 56 of their 57 points from their starting lineup in Monday’s win.
“I think this group will grow a lot. We’re young but just haven’t had a lot of time together,” Clarkson said.
The Lions hope to accomplish that during their first tournament of the season before district play begins Jan. 7 against Parish Episcopal. Beforehand, Prestonwood closes out its non-district schedule with games Jan. 2 against Fort Worth Christian and Jan. 5 against Dallas Thunder.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.