One month after announcing the promotion of the longtime head football coach Chris Cunningham to senior athletic director, Prestonwood Christian Academy has named his successor on the gridiron.
The Lions went out of state to do so, announcing on Friday that Donnie Yantis has been hired as Prestonwood's next head football coach.
With 29 years of coaching under his belt, including 20 as a head coach, Yantis comes to Prestonwood following two seasons leading Valor Christian (Colo.). During Yantis' tenure, Valor posted a combined record of 20-2 that included two state runner-up finishes.
“After a nationwide search that drew the attention of NFL, college and high school coaches, we are thrilled to have Donnie Yantis coming to lead Prestonwood Christian Academy Plano football,” said Dr. Mike Goddard, PCA System of Schools Superintendent in a press release. “Coach Yantis brings tremendous experience as a college head coach, Power Five assistant coach and high school head coach. He is a huge advocate of faith, family, education and football – in that order. I am confident he will lead our program to national prominence.”
Yantis recently made the return to the high school gridiron after coaching at the collegiate level. He previously served as the tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator at Arizona State University, plus two seasons as head football coach at Arizona Christian University. He developed the latter during its first year as an NAIA college program, named NAIA independent conference coach of the year in 2014. The following season, he led ACU to a CSFL conference championship and received NAIA Region 5 coach of the year honors.
While at Valor, Yantis' teams averaged more than 40 points and 400 yards per game. He helped 27 of his student-athletes advance to play college football, including 10 at the Division I level. Prior to coaching at the college level, Yantis served as head coach of Glendale High School (Ariz.) for one season (1995). He also logged time as an assistant coach at Paradise Valley High School and Glendale Community College (Ariz.).
Yantis takes over for Cunningham, who had been Prestonwood's head football coach since 2008 and its athletic director since 2007. Over those 14 seasons, Cunningham led the Lions to four Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools state championships (2009, 2010, 2015, 2017) as well as a pair of state runner-up finishes. Cunningham compiled a record of 129-44 as Prestonwood's head coach and led the Lions to the playoffs each of the past 13 seasons.
“I want to take the championship culture to even new heights, both on and off the field,” Yantis said in a press release. “The pillars of faith, family, education and football are what I live by, and I will bring those to the PCA football program. We will strive to honor God in all that we do – with words and actions.”
Prestonwood is coming off a 7-5 season, including a 4-3 run in district. The Lions qualified for the area round of the TAPPS 6A playoffs, falling to eventual state champion Parish Episcopal, 49-24.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.